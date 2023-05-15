BOZEMAN — Montana State assistant football coach Sam Mix was cited for two violations on the same night Bobcats offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright was cited for driving under the influence, according to charging documents obtained by 406mtsports.com via an open records request.

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper charged Mix, MSU’s running backs coach, for obstructing a peace officer or other public servant and for driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked at 11:52 p.m. May 5.

MSU head football coach Brent Vigen sent the following statement: "We aware of the charge brought toward Coach Mix and are continuing to gather information regarding the situation. The university will follow its regular procedures for dealing with personnel matters and await the due-process of the court system. Due to employee privacy laws, the university does not comment on personnel matters."

Housewright was charged with a DUI and two other violations at 12:28 a.m. May 6 at the roads of South Cottonwood and Patterson, the same location as Mix’s alleged incident. The vehicle in Mix’s charging documents is a 2021 black Ford Expedition, which matches the description of Housewright’s “courtesy car,” as MSU described it, mentioned in his charging documents.

In addition to the DUI, Housewright was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and failing to give notice of an accident. The MHP trooper — the same one who cited Mix — wrote in his report that Housewright crashed, left the scene and drove a different vehicle to the trooper’s traffic stop while a “friend drove crashed vehicle.”

The trooper’s description of Mix’s obstruction charge says Mix “drove a vehicle being flat towed away from crash scene” and “lied about being the driver of the vehicle during the crash.”

The documents note that Mix had a driving “status suspended out of Washington” but don’t say why Mix’s driving privilege was suspended or revoked. His driver's license, also from Washington state, expires on Jan. 4, 2024, per the documents. Mix is from Sammamish, Washington.

The alleged suspended/revoked driving violation was Mix’s first offense, per the documents, which don’t specify his number of obstruction offenses.

Mix’s court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at Bozeman’s Law and Justice Center, per court records. No attorney for Mix was listed.

Elisabeth Montoya is representing both Housewright and MSU defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza, who was cited for a DUI in November. Housewright’s hearing is scheduled for June 2, while Garza is set to appear in court on June 28.

Mix was promoted to running backs coach last month after Jimmy Beal left MSU to take the running backs coach job at San Diego State. Mix spent the previous two seasons as an offensive analyst and recruiting and operations assistant for the Bobcats.

Before coming to Bozeman, Mix was the wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator at Montana State-Northern from 2019-21. He played receiver for the Lights from 2015-18 and graduated from MSUN in 2019.