BOZEMAN — Montana State wide receiver Charles Brown has entered the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on social media.
"I would like to thank God and Montana State University for the opportunity to showcase my skills, make lifelong friendships and for helping me grow as a player," Brown wrote in a message he shared on Twitter.
April 26, 2022
Brown enrolled at MSU in January 2020 played the first four games of last season but none after that, allowing him to maintain four years of eligibility. The Grand Prairie, Texas, native made MSU's first catch of the season, a 13-yarder at Wyoming, and caught a three-yard pass a week later against Drake. He also rushed twice for four yards in 2021.
Brown, who's listed as 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, remained a backup during spring camp, which concluded Saturday.
Brown was one of three MSU football players to announce his entrance into the portal Tuesday. The others were offensive linemen Cole Snyder and TJ Session, the Bobcats' starting right tackle.
Quarterbacks Matthew McKay and Casey Bauman also entered the portal. McKay, who started every regular season game, announced his portal decision before MSU's playoff opener, and he transferred to Elon in February. Bauman, who entered the portal about two months ago, has not yet committed elsewhere.
