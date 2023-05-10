BOZEMAN — Montana State wide receiver Noah Smith has entered the transfer portal, he announced last week.
The Joshua, Texas, native signed with MSU in 2021 and maintains four years of eligibility. In a direct message, Smith confirmed he entered the portal but didn't respond to requests to comment further.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Smith didn't record any stats with the Bobcats during the regular season or playoffs. He made two catches for 24 yards in last month's Sonny Holland Classic spring game.
Smith is the eighth known MSU football player to enter the portal since the 2022 season ended. The other seven: quarterback Sean Austin, kicker Blake Glessner (now at UCLA), running back Isaiah Ifanse (Cal), fullback/running back Jaharie Martin, receiver Malik Mullins, receiver Dylan Snyder (Montana Tech) and lineman Trey Yates (Montana Tech).
Defensive lineman Aaron Gerle, who transferred from MSU to Northern Arizona in January, announced Monday that he reentered the portal.
