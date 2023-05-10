Victor Flores is the Montana State Bobcats beat writer for 406mtsports.com. Flores graduated from the University of Oregon in 2014 with a BA in journalism, and he was hired by the (Idaho Falls) Post Register as a sports reporter in the fall of that year. He also covered sports — mainly high school — at the (Twin Falls, Idaho) Times-News and the Billings Gazette before moving to Bozeman in the spring of 2021.

Follow Victor Flores Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today