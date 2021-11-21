BOZEMAN — Montana State is seeded behind two Big Sky teams in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
MSU (9-2, 7-1 Big Sky) received the No. 8 seed in the FCS playoff bracket, revealed Sunday morning. The seed means a first-round bye for the Bobcats. Their first playoff game will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Bobcat Stadium against the winner of UT Martin (9-2) and Missouri State (8-3). If MSU wins that second-round game, it will advance to the quarterfinals.
Ahead of the Bobcats are Big Sky champion Sacramento State (9-2, 8-0), the No. 4 seed, and rival Montana (9-2, 6-2), which was seeded sixth. The Grizzlies beat MSU 29-10 in the 120th Brawl of the Wild on Saturday in Missoula.
UM also received a bye and will host the winner of Northern Iowa (6-5) and Big Sky foe Eastern Washington (9-2, 6-2) at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. EWU, which will host UNI at 2 p.m. this coming Saturday, beat the Griz 34-28 in Cheney, Washington, on Oct. 2.
Defending FCS champion Sam Houston is the No. 1 seed, followed by North Dakota State and James Madison. Villanova is No. 5 and East Tennessee State is No. 7.
UC Davis was the fifth Big Sky team to make the playoffs, a record for the conference. The Aggies (8-3, 5-3) will face South Dakota State (8-3) in the first round at 1 p.m. Saturday. The winner will play at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Sac State, which beat Davis 27-7 Saturday to earn the outright conference title.
The Cats were seeded fifth in 2019 and reached the FCS semifinals, where they lost to eventual champion NDSU 42-14. The Griz, who lost to MSU 48-14 that season, received the No. 6 seed and lost to No. 3 Weber State (also a Big Sky program) 17-10 in the quarters.
This story will be updated.
