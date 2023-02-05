SPOKANE, Wash. — Two new top-10 marks in the 60-meter dash highlighted the Montana State indoor track and field team’s final day at the WSU Open & Combined Events, held at The Podium on Saturday.
Elena Carter set a personal best with a 7.72-second 60-meter dash, which is tied for the eighth-fastest in MSU history. Macy White was the fastest Bobcat of the day with a time of 7.53 seconds — good for fifth place and nearly reaching her program-record 7.50.
On the men’s side, true freshman Stryder Todd-Fields tied MSU's 10th-fastest mark in the men’s 60-meter dash with a time of 6.93 seconds. His time was the 13th-fastest overall and the fourth-fastest amongst freshmen at the meet.
In the women's mile on Saturday, MSU's Mya Dube notched her second lifetime PR in as many days by placing third in the fastest heat with a 4:51.40 — narrowly missing MSU’s top-10 all-time marks.
Dube and Camila Noe (fourth, 4:51.77) took different approaches to start the mile, but both of them found themselves in the chase pack behind Gonzaga’s Kristen Garcia and Idaho’s Katja Pattis midway through the race. Dube made moves throughout the race and pulled into third at the bell lap, leading the chase pack and bringing along Noe, who started aggressively but moved back in the pack during the latter stages of the race. Both women finished within a second of each other.
In the same heat, true freshman Lindsey Paulson broke five with a time of 4:55.16, which was the eighth-fastest of the day. Kendra Lusk rounded out the top-10 times in the fast heat with a 4:55.68, good for ninth.
But in the previous heat, Ava Weems used a smart, tactical approach to break the five-minute barrier with a 4:56.18 — the 10th-fastest time of the day. The graduate transfer from Mississippi State moved up three places on the fifth lap, then moved all the way up into second place behind Gonzaga’s Anna Grabowski. Weems essentially soloed the last lap with a 35-second split to run her lifetime best.
Over in the men’s mile, Duncan Hamilton broke the four-minute barrier once more with a time of 3:59.75. Hamilton led for seven-and-a-half laps until Gonzaga’s Wil Smith overtook him on the backstretch. Both men broke four minutes and finish less than four-tenths of a second apart.
In the same heat, Levi Taylor started off in eighth place through the first quarter mile, yet worked his way all the way up to third by the seventh lap. His time of 4:04.38 was not only the third-fastest of the day, but also a new personal best.
Owen Smith rounded out the top-10 mile times in ninth with a 4:12.40, a new personal best.
Earlier in the meet, Maisee Brown took fifth in the women’s open pole vault by clearing 12 feet, 10 inches on her third attempt. She exited the competition after failing to clear the 13-03.75 bar. On the men’s side, sophomore Robert Hartley placed 10th in the men’s invitational section by clearing 15-06.25.
Other MSU results
• Will Anderson led MSU in the men’s 400 meters with a time of 49.05 seconds — good for eighth place. Bobcat alum Drake Schneider wound up winning with a time of 47.51 seconds.
• MSU’s women’s 1,600-meter relay quartet of Morgan Hanson, Caroline Hawkes, Giulia Gandolfi and Peyton Garrison placed sixth with a time of 3:49.73, which was second in their heat.
• In the circle, Carter Slade took fourth in the shot put with a mark of 55-00.75. Over on the women’s side, Jordan Fink placed sixth in the women’s shot put with a toss of 45-06.25.
• Taylor Brisendine led MSU in the triple jump with a mark of 37-06.75 — good for eighth place. Ian Fosdick placed ninth in the men’s triple jump with a 44-03.25 jump.
Half-milers highlight Bobcats’ first day at WSU Open
MSU picked up three wins on Friday, as Hamilton (men’s 800 meters), Lucy Corbett (women’s high jump) and Matt Furdyk (men’s weight throw) took first in their respective events. Two more program top-10 marks were achieved at the meet with Hamilton’s 1:50.51 in the 800 meters (eighth all-time) and freshman sprinter Caroline Hawkes’ 24.67 in the 200 meters (ninth).
All eight MSU women's runners who competed in the 800 set lifetime bests at The Podium. Grace Gilbreth and Dube won their respective heats, plus MSU had four of the top-10 times in the 800 meters, which was more than any other school at the meet.
Showing assertiveness despite starting the race in the outside box, Gilbreth took a commanding lead at the break line of the first lap in her heat of the 800 meters. She held off Gonzaga’s Brittney Hansen and fellow Lusk over the next 600 meters to finish with a lifetime-best time of 2:15.99 in her collegiate debut in the event.
In the next heat, Dube took an early lead, fended off Paulson (lifetime-best 2:16.19 in her collegiate debut) and Academy of Art’s Michaela Andrews by throwing down a big surge on the penultimate turn to win with a lifetime-best 2:14.02 — good for fourth overall on the day. In the final heat, Madison Smith essentially soloed a 2:13.13 by finishing third in her heat and third overall.
As for the men, Hamilton ran the fastest time of the day with a lifetime-best time of 1:50.51, which ranks eighth all-time at Montana State. In the last heat of the 800 meters, Chris Bianchini took the race out at an honest pace for the first two laps before Hamilton took the lead on the backstretch of the second lap. Both Bobcats finished within a second of each other, as Bianchini stopped the clock at 1:51.42 for the second-fastest time of the day.
In a particularly adventurous third heat, Ben Perrin started on the outside lane in fifth place, made moves on the inside rail midway through the race, and hung in third place for a lap before overtaking teammate Riley Collins on the home stretch to win the third heat in 1:54.94. Owen Smith rounded out the men's team's lifetime bests in the 800 meters, as he finished the first heat in third place with a 1:57.37.
Over in the short distances, Hawkes etched her name in the Montana State record books by clocking a 24.67 in the 200-meter dash to win the ninth heat. White was the fastest Bobcat in the event with a time of 24.57 to take 13th overall. Freshman Peyton Garrison nearly missed MSU’s top 10 with a 24.80-second 200-meter time that was good for 15th out of 89 runners.
In the high jump, Corbett cleared the 6-foot mark for the second time this season on her first attempt at the 6-00.50 bar. That won the event, as she faulted at the 6-01.25 height three times to close the competition.
Other MSU results
• Carter was the runner-up in the women’s long jump with a mark of 19-00.50.
• Leah Klein had a top-10 mark in the women’s weight throw with a mark of 57-07.50 — good for seventh place.
• Todd-Fields won his 200-meter dash heat in 21.99 seconds, which was not only the 16th-fastest time out of 72 competitors, but also one-hundredth of a second away from tying the 10th-fastest time in MSU history.
• Furdyk’s third throw of 61-07 was enough to notch his fourth weight throw victory of the season. His mark was nearly a meter further than second place’s Axel Tirado-Sanchez of Idaho State, who threw 58-10 on his third attempt.
Montana State will return to Worthington Arena to host the Bobcat Performance meet on Friday.
