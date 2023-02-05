SPOKANE, Wash. — Two new top-10 marks in the 60-meter dash highlighted the Montana State indoor track and field team’s final day at the WSU Open & Combined Events, held at The Podium on Saturday.

Elena Carter set a personal best with a 7.72-second 60-meter dash, which is tied for the eighth-fastest in MSU history. Macy White was the fastest Bobcat of the day with a time of 7.53 seconds — good for fifth place and nearly reaching her program-record 7.50.

