BOZEMAN — Fort Worth (Texas) Christian School linebacker Luke Anderson has decommitted from Montana State, he announced Monday on social media.
Decommited!— Luke Anderson (@lukejacob03) December 12, 2022
100% recruitable@RecruitLouisian @RecruitFWC @CoachBGunn @CoachMoH_ @FBCoach_JSmith @Coach_Barber3 @TXPrivateFBGuy @TXPSPodcast @TXTopTalent @BHoward_11 pic.twitter.com/wMiZ9Iu0AI
Anderson's decision comes just over two months after he committed to the Bobcats and three months after me took his official visit to MSU. He is teammates with wide receiver Jacob Trimble, who committed to MSU in August.
Thank you for the official visit @MSUBobcats_FB ! @CoachBobbyDaly @Coach__House pic.twitter.com/Dp9TzoJOGA— Luke Anderson (@lukejacob03) September 8, 2022
Anderson is the second Class of 2023 football prospect to decommit from MSU. California running back Major Givens reopened his recruitment in October.
Anderson stands 6-foot-1, weighs 215 pounds, ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash and has recorded more than 100 tackles in each of the past two seasons. He also played running back and tallied more than 1,000 all-purpose yards this past season, according to MaxPreps.
Montana was one of 11 other known programs to offer Anderson before he announced his commitment to the Cats. The other 10 were Bucknell, Colgate, Colorado State, Fordham, Harvard, Holy Cross, Lafayette, New Mexico State, Princeton and Rice.
After committing to MSU in October, Anderson posted on Twitter that he got offers from Georgetown, Navy and Villanova.
Anderson's decommitment leaves MSU with 20 known commits in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The early signing period for Division I football begins Wednesday, Dec. 21.
