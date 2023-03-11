Montana State defensive lineman Paul Brott (96), linebacker Nolan Askelson (34) and defensive end Brody Grebe (10) take down McNeese State’s Deonta McMahon during the Gold Rush game on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Bobcat Stadium.
BOZEMAN — Asked if he would even know what to do during an off-season if he weren’t rehabbing from an injury, Nolan Askelson laughed.
“That’s a good question, I don’t even know,” he said. “I can’t even picture what that would be like.”
Askelson’s ability on the football field, and his toughness in competition and in battling injuries, landed him a treasured spot on Montana State’s 2023 roster, which was unveiled Saturday. Bobcat head coach Brent Vigen said Friday that Askelson, a Billings Senior graduate, will wear jersey No. 41 during his senior season. Montana State’s legacy number honors the Treasure State’s status as the 41st state admitted to the United States, and also pays homage to the school’s 1941 football team, which was almost entirely decimated during World War II.
“Nolan will continue the legacy of a senior Montana native wearing No. 41,” Vigen said. “He has been a key contributor on the Bobcat defense and special teams. Nolan is a tremendous leader who takes great pride in representing MSU and his home state.”
MSU pre-spring camp roster includes Missoula Sentinel graduate Zac Crews, who is walking on to the Bobcats. Crews committed to the Montana Grizzlies out of high school, but his scholarship offer was pulled after he wrote a racial slur on Venmo.
The roster also includes four additions that weren't previously announced: defensive end Michael Hulverson (of Draper, Utah), defensive lineman Nick Korom (of Bismarck, North Dakota), kicker Myles Sansted (of Alexandria, Minnesota) and defensive tackle Ryland Swarthout (of San Clemente, California).
Swarthout transferred from Wyoming, where Vigen previously worked as offensive coordinator, while Korom transferred from Central Lakes College (Minnesota).
Askelson redshirted and earned defensive scout of the year honors as a freshman in 2018, then played all 15 games as a part-time starter in MSU’s 2019 run to the Football Championship Subdivision semifinals. He played in the 2021 season’s first two games before an injury (he returned for the FCS title game against North Dakota State) and played in the first 11 games last season before an injury kept him out of the playoffs.
Vigen said Askelson's willingness to work through such circumstances draws admiration from everyone in the program.
“Nolan has shown great perseverance and toughness during his time at Montana State,” Vigen said. “That shows in his hard work.”
Little fanfare accompanied Askelson’s move from 34 to 41. He said Vigen “just pulled me aside in the weight room one day and said, ‘Hey, do you want to wear 41?’ I said, ‘Yeah, it’d be an honor. It’s a blessing, thanks for asking.’ That’s all it was, it was pretty discreet.”
The significance of the honor belies Vigen’s notification, Askelson said.
“It means the world just thinking about the guys before me,” he said. “When I was a freshman Grant (Collins wore 41), to (Brayden) Konkol, Chase (Benson), RJ (Fitzgerald). Those guys are the heart and soul of what this program is about, those Montana guys that understand why it’s important for us and what it means to represent this university and this state, and take such great pride and always did things the right way. They were always leaders on the team, tough guys, tough mentally and tough physically, and that’s what it’s all about in my mind. They were the perfect example of that, and I want to be able to do the same thing. That’s what it’s all about.”
Fitzgerald, a Dillon native, wore No. 41 last season for MSU, which made it to the FCS semis.
MSU's Spring Break begins Monday, and eight days later the Bobcats will begin spring football. Askelson said offseason workouts under the direction of strength coach Sean Herrin have been productive.
“It’s been awesome," Askelson said." I really think Coach Herrin is the best strength and conditioning coach in the country. I love him, I trust him with everything, everything he says I’m going to do exactly how he says. With him it goes so much beyond the weight room. He’s invested in our sleep, our eating habits, all of our habits. He stresses the little stuff, and that’s what ultimately makes a difference in the end. The attention to detail he has is unparalleled, and it pays off in the weight room. When you come in and watch guys moving weight they haven’t moved before, carrying weight they haven’t carried before, and they’re still able to move functionally, that’s a testament to him.”
Askelson’s own rehab, he said, has gone well.
“I feel really good,” he said. “It’s right on track, and I want to keep it that way.”
