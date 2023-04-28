BOZEMAN — Montana State first-year head volleyball coach Matt Houk has announced his team’s schedule for the 2023 season.

The slate includes three nonconference tournaments as well as a pair of matches against Seattle U in Shroyer Gym before embarking on a 16-match Big Sky Conference schedule.

Montana State begins the season Aug. 25 hosting the Bobcat Classic. MSU plays Pac-12 rival Oregon State and North Dakota on the opening day and closes out the weekend with Kennesaw State. The Cats then travel to Minnesota, where they'll face St. Thomas, Milwaukee and Cal Baptist Aug. 31 through Sept. 2. MSU finishes its tournament play at Nevada Sept. 14-15 against the Wolf Pack and Pac-12 opponent Cal.

“We are excited about this upcoming season,” Houk said. “We feel like we put together a schedule that will be challenging and allow us to learn about ourselves before we get into Big Sky Conference play.

"We are looking forward to playing at Shroyer early in the season as well,” he added. “We open the season at home and think it will be a great test and give us a good idea where we are at and what we have to work on going forward.”

The Bobcats open their Big Sky schedule at Idaho on Sept. 21, and their first league home match is slated for Sept. 23 against Idaho State. MSU plays a two-match series against all Big Sky foes, except for Eastern Washington and Weber State, who it will see once each. The annual Cat-Griz match will be played in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Oct. 27, the second straight year MSU will host rival Montana at Worthington Arena. MSU plays in Missoula Sept. 29.

“The schedule is highlighted with our Cat-Griz match in The Brick again this year — where we know Bozeman and MSU will show up and get things rockin’,” Houk said. “I cannot wait to see what year one has in store for us.”

2023 Montana State volleyball schedule

8/25-26 Bobcat Classic

8/31 – 9/2 at St. Thomas Tournament

9/7 Seattle U

9/8 Seattle U

9/14-15 at Nevada Tournament

9/21 at Idaho*

9/23 Idaho State*

9/29 at Montana*

10/5 at Northern Arizona*

10/7 at Northern Colorado*

10/12 Eastern Washington*

10/14 Idaho*

10/19 at Portland State*

10/21 at Sacramento State*

10/27 Montana*

11/2 Northern Colorado*

11/4 Northern Arizona*

11/9 at Idaho State*

11/11 at Weber State*

11/16 Sacramento State*

11/18 Portland State*

* = Big Sky Conference Match