BOZEMAN — The Montana State track and field program is looking ahead to a full schedule of events during the 2021-22 season as the Bobcats gear up for the indoor and outdoor slates.
MSU's indoor schedule consists of five team events in preparation for the 2022 Big Sky Conference Championships that will be held in Worthington Arena from Feb. 24-26. The indoor season opens in 2021 with the Bobcat Preview in Bozeman on Dec. 3.
The Bobcats return to action on Jan. 14 by hosting the Bobcat Challenge, which will feature a multis component during the meet which starts the day prior. MSU continues its homestand on Jan. 21 with the Bobcat Performance meet which will include Idaho State, Montana and Utah State.
Montana State participates in its lone meet on the road during the indoor season on Feb. 4 when the Bobcats compete in the Washington State Open held in Spokane, Washington. The Big Sky Preview on Feb. 11 will be the Bobcats' final regular season meet ahead of the Big Sky Championships.
The NCAA Indoor Championships are scheduled to take place in Birmingham, Alabama, beginning on March 11.
MSU's outdoor schedule begins on the weekend of March 18-19 as the Bobcats travel to California. The Bobcats are currently set to appear in the RCC Open in Riverside and the Point Loma Collegiate Scoring Invite in San Diego on back-to-back days.
Two annual meets come up next for the Bobcats. The Al Manual Northwest Invitational hosted by Montana in Missoula is set for March 25-26. The Cat-Griz Dual will take place at MSU's Bobcat Track and Field Complex and is scheduled for Saturday, April 9, in Bozeman.
MSU returns to California from April 14-16 to compete in a mix of events in the Los Angeles area. The Bobcats are expected to send a variety of athletes to the Mt. SAC Relays, Brian Clay and Beach Invitational.
The Bobcats get an opportunity to participate at the site of this year's Big Sky Outdoor Championships early from April 29-30 when they appear at the Bengal Invitational in Pocatello, Idaho. MSU then travels to Missoula for the Tom Gage Invitational on Saturday, May 7, before returning to Pocatello for the Big Sky Championships which run from May 11-14.
A year after sending a program-high 13 athletes to the NCAA West Preliminary Round, Montana State will hope to top the effort with the regional meet held in Fayetteville, Arkansas, this season from May 25-28. The NCAA Outdoor Championships return to Eugene, Oregon, and are slated from June 8-11 at Hayward Field.
2021-2022 MSU Indoor Track & Field Schedule
Friday, December 3 - Bobcat Preview - Bozeman, MT
Friday, January 14 - Bobcat Challenge - Bozeman, MT (Multis Meet Portion begins on January 13-)
Friday, January 21 - Bobcat Performance - Bozeman, MT
Friday, February 4 - Washington State Open - Podium - Spokane, WA
Friday, February 11 - Big Sky Preview - Bozeman, MT (Weber, UM)
February 24-26 - Big Sky Conference Championships - Bozeman, MT
March 11-12 - NCAA Indoor Championships - Birmingham, AL
2022 MSU Outdoor Track & Field Schedule
March 18 - RCC Open - Riverside, CA
March 19 - Point Loma Collegiate Scoring Invite - San Diego, CA
March 25-26 - Al Manual Northwest Invite - Missoula, MT
Saturday, April 9 - Cat-Griz Dual - Bozeman, MT
April 14-16 - MT SAC Relays, Brian Clay, Beach Invite - CA
April 29-30 - Bengal Invitational - Pocatello, ID
Saturday, May 7 - Tom Gage Invite - Missoula, MT
May 11-14 – Big Sky Conference Championships - Pocatello, ID
May 25-28 – NCAA West Preliminary Round - Fayetteville, AR
June 8-11 - NCAA Championships - Eugene, OR
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.