BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team's first depth chart of the 2022 season was released on Monday, six days before MSU's annual Gold Rush game.
#MSUBobcatsFB’s season-opening depth chart is out. pic.twitter.com/yqYAPMHket— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) August 29, 2022
The Bobcats have 12 first-string offensive and defense players who started multiple games last season, including quarterback Tommy Mellott. The sophomore from Butte became the starter during last year's Football Championship Subdivision playoff opener, so Saturday's season opener against McNeese State at Bobcat Stadium will be his first regular season start. He was mainly a special teams player at this point last year and even played some wide receiver.
"It was a huge jump last year as I progress from (special teams) and the wide receiver role and wildcat quarterback and playing quarterback, ultimately, at the end of the year," Mellott said Monday, adding, "I've accepted the role and I'm excited for it. I've really developed, I believe, and I think I have a lot of guys behind me that support me."
Wyoming transfer Sean Chambers is listed as Mellott's backup.
Those other 11 first-stringers with starting experience are cornerback James Campbell, fullback RJ Fitzgerald, free safety Jeffrey Manning Jr., nickelback Ty Okada, "Will" linebacker Callahan O'Reilly, "Z" receiver Willie Patterson, center Justus Perkins, left tackle Rush Reimer, tight end Derryk Snell, defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez and cornerback Simeon Woodard.
Kicker Blake Glessner, punter Bryce Leighton and long snapper Tommy Sullivan are also returning starters.
"We have several guys that will be playing for the first time, and we've got things as simple as possible so we can play as fast as possible," MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Monday. "I really feel good about our progress to this point. I think our guys are certainly excited, and I think, as coaches, we're all excited to see what this team looks like for the first time on a game day."
Mellott, Fitzgerald, Okada and O'Reilly are team captains.
The only true freshman in a starting role is Taco Dowler, who is listed as the first-string punt returner. The Billings West graduate is also second string at "H" (or slot) receiver behind Kentucky graduate transfer Clevan Thomas Jr.
"A real steady hand all through fall camp," Vigen said of Dowler. "He's caught the ball well, he's made good decisions and I think he's got the ability to get into the open field. So I feel really confident about a true freshman going back there and being our punt returner and continuing to build throughout the season."
The first-string kick returner is wideout Marqui Johnson, a Sacramento State transfer.
"He was clearly the guy that we felt like would give us the best chance to make a play," Vigen said. "He can really roll once he gets going."
The other starting receiver, at "X," is another grad transfer: former St. John's University standout Ravi Alston.
San Diego State grad transfer Kaegun Williams is the first-string running back, with Lane Sumner backing him up. Vigen said Elijah Elliott and true freshman Jared White "will get some play" as well as All-American returner Isaiah Ifanse continues to recover from knee surgery.
"They all have to prove themselves, and that starts with Kaegun," Vigen said, adding, "Lane being a backup right now is a credit to him being healthy and the progress he's continued to make."
Starting on the offensive line alongside Perkins and Reimer are JT Reed (at left guard), Cole Sain (at right guard) and Marcus Wehr (at right tackle). Wehr, a Billings Central grad, played on the defensive line prior to this season and was listed as the first-string right guard entering fall camp, while pre-fall starting right tackle Jacob Kettels is now Wehr's backup.
Sain entered 2021 fall camp as the starting center but lost the job to Perkins after suffering an injury, and he struggled with injuries all season. Vigen stressed the importance of positional flexibility throughout this year's fall camp, and Sain and Wehr became two of the best examples on that front.
"We want to get our top five guys on the field, at least the way we see it right now, and I think it became apparent that Cole and Marcus were in that five-man designation," Vigen said, adding, "To have those guys playing at guard and tackle, respectively, is how it came about. It doesn't mean that at any one point as we go down the season that Cole couldn't play center or Marcus couldn't play guard. But right now, this is how we see it fitting best."
Starting on the defensive line with Valdez are nose tackle Blake Schmidt and ends Brody Grebe (a preseason All-Big Sky selection) and Ben Seymour. All three are first-year starters but played often in backup roles last season.
At the "Mike" linebacker position is Danny Uluilakepa, a first-year starter. Nolan Askelson is listed as O'Reilly's backup but will play often at both linebacker positions, Vigen said.
"In a lot of ways, we see it as three starters for those two positions," Vigen said.
The starting strong safety is Rhedi Short, an Arizona transfer who was classmates with Manning at Cathedral High in Los Angeles. Short sat behind Rylan Ortt on the pre-fall camp depth chart, but Ortt will miss the first five games of the season serving a suspension for a failed drug test.
Campbell was second string to Devin Davis going into fall camp, but Davis underwent shoulder surgery last week and will miss the entire season, Vigen said. Backup fullback Jaharie Martin will also miss Saturday's game with an injury but will return, Vigen added.
Backing up Campbell is former starter Tyrel Thomas, and Air Force transfer Dru Polidore is listed behind Woodard at the other corner spot.
"Devin was going to figure in amongst the five guys. Now we have four, and it's one less guy. There's a trickle down with defensive play but then also special teams," Vigen said. "I feel bad for him, but at the same time, he's got a right outlook on it."
