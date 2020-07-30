BOZEMAN – Trey Morris, who led Montana State men’s tennis as the program’s interim coach during the 2019-20 season, was elevated to full-time head coach by MSU athletic director Leon Costello on Thursday.
Morris joined the program as assistant coach in September before becoming interim head coach. The Bobcats stood 5-4 when the COVID-19 pandemic ended the 2020 season in March, and earned mention from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association as one of the top academic squads in the nation.
"I appreciate the job Trey did guiding the men's tennis program this season, and I'm happy to remove 'interim' from his title,” Costello said. “He led the program with positive energy and the student-athletes responded to him in competition and in the classroom. I'm excited for the future of the Bobcat men's tennis program with Trey as the head coach."
Morris was tennis director and associate owner at Baskin-McGill Tennis Academy in Marietta, Georgia, in 2018-19. He also worked as an assistant tennis pro at Tennis Dynamics in Marietta.
Morris began his college coaching career as a volunteer assistant at Appalachian State in 2017.
