BOZEMAN — The streak is going strong.
The Montana State women’s basketball team cruised past Montana 73-59 Monday at Worthington Arena in this season’s first Brawl of the Wild. The Bobcats (11-8, 6-2 Big Sky) have now won seven straight games over the Lady Griz (12-5, 5-3) and haven’t lost to their rival at home since March 3, 2014.
“At home right now, we have a rhythm about us, and we figured our identity out. We’re not going to change who we are depending on who our opponent is,” MSU coach Tricia Binford said in a postgame press conference. “Our kids have a mentality of, you have to protect your home court.”
The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 8 but was pushed back a day to accommodate the Bobcats, whose football team was playing for a national championship Jan. 8. The Jan. 9 game was then pushed back to Monday because the MSU women were going through COVID-19 issues. They went 16 days without playing to start this month.
Binford said the postponement was somewhat of a blessing in disguise because it allowed MSU to have a packed student section. MSU students didn’t return to campus until last week.
“We were all super excited, and I think we all brought that energy right away,” said MSU forward Taylor Janssen. “We all know how big this game is for everyone, and I think since it got pushed back, it kind of built the anticipation up even more, so we were even more ready to go.”
MSU led 21-15 after one quarter, shooting 3 of 7 from 3-point range and 6 of 8 on free throws to take the lead despite the same field goal shooting mark as UM (6 of 14). The Cats also forced steals on the first two possessions and scored four total points off of them.
The Cats hit a cold stretch in the second quarter, going 4 of 14 from the field, but they never lost the lead. An 11-3 Grizzly run cut MSU’s lead to 31-30, and MSU’s Katelynn Limardo hit a 3 with 36 seconds left to cap the scoring, sending the Cats into halftime up 34-30 despite being out-shot 46.2% to 34.5% from the field.
“I thought we played our worst offensive half of the season in the first half, and we were within four,” said UM coach Brian Holsinger.
The Cats controlled the third quarter, outscoring the Griz 22-13 to build a 13-point lead going into the fourth. MSU made four more 3s in the quarter, including three (on three attempts) from Janssen.
“I was feeling good,” Janssen said with a big smile. “I just wanted to keep shooting. After the first one goes in, you’re kind of like, ‘OK, this is how it’s going to go.’ Then that just builds my confidence up even more.”
Taylor Janssen made it 54-43 with this 3, her fourth of the game. She’s 4 of 4 from deep and leads MSU with 12 points. pic.twitter.com/pQ7JGxRs6p— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) January 25, 2022
The lead grew as large as 21 points in the fourth quarter.
The Griz went ahead of 6-4 and 7-6 early in the first quarter. They trailed the rest of the way, holding the lead for 23 seconds all game while MSU was ahead for 37:07.
“It just kind of snowballed. We weren’t mentally sharp and we didn’t fight like I’d hoped,” Holsinger said. “That’s on me. It’s not on them. I didn’t have them ready. So next time, I can promise we’ll be better.”
MSU finished 9 of 17 from 3-point range, while UM was 3 of 13. The Cats also edged the Griz 39.3% to 38.5% from the field and won the turnover battle 8 to 13.
UM’s Sammy Fatkin led all players with 24 points (10 of 15 from the field), while Abby Anderson added 10 (3 of 7) and Sophia Stiles had four points (0 of 9) and a game-high 10 rebounds.
Janssen finished with a team-high 14 points (5 of 6 on field goals, 4 of 4 on 3s) and six rebounds. She matched her career-best point total.
Darian White had 13 points (4 of 14 from the field) and a game-high five assists, and Gabby Mocchi scored 12 points (4 of 10).
It was the first Cat-Griz in front of fans for several players, including Janssen, a freshman in her second season at MSU. All of the Cats’ games last season were played in empty arenas because of COVID.
“It’s exciting, especially for us upperclassmen to see them get to experience it for the first time,” White said. “Having the energy and our fans and supporters, just hearing them be so loud, it brought us motivation and excitement to play the Griz again.”
Holsinger frustrated by schedule changes
The Griz will try to earn their first Brawl win since Feb. 24, 2018 when they host the Cats on Feb. 26. The month leading up to the rematch will be a grind.
UM’s game at Idaho scheduled for Thursday was postponed to Tuesday, Feb. 1 because the Vandals are dealing with COVID protocols. MSU was slated to face Idaho on Saturday but has tentatively rescheduled that for Feb. 7, MSU announced Monday.
“Who knows when we’re going to play? It’s a joke, to be honest. Tired of it,” Holsinger said. “We’re trying to crowd games in. I’m upset.”
After tonight’s loss to #MSUBobcatsWBB, @CoachHolsinger voiced frustration about all the COVID-postponed games his #LadyGriz have dealt with this season.— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) January 25, 2022
“It’s a joke, to be honest. Tired of it.” pic.twitter.com/fux7gNSV2q
The Griz ended a two-week layoff last week, then began a stretch of three games in five days, Monday’s game being the third. The Idaho postponement gives them four days before their next game, Saturday at Eastern Washington, but they’ll have another packed schedule next week. The rescheduled Idaho game will start another three-games-in-five-days stretch and be the first of four games in seven days.
Holsinger noted that some of his players have gotten sick, but the bulk of the postponements have been caused by other teams, as was the case with Cat-Griz.
“That’s the hard part for us. We could’ve played them normally, and now we're playing our third game in five days,” Holsinger. “It’s just a lot. (But) no excuses. We’ve got to be better, ready to go.”
Over the two weeks from Saturday to Feb. 12, UM is scheduled to play in six states (Washington, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Arizona and Oregon, in that order).
The Cats will travel to five states over the same period, barring more postponements. The rescheduled Idaho game will be their third in five days.
“I just worry about the safety of our kids. Playing that many games in that many days is hard. It’s hard on them,” Holsinger said. “It just gets to be a lot with travel, and they’re in hotels and they’re trying to study too.
“It is what it is. We’re dealing with it.”
