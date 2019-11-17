BOZEMAN — Montana State jumped out to a 17-point lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 93-34 victory over Montana State-Northern in nonconference women's basketball here on Sunday.
Darian White and Oliana Squires each scored 14 points to lead the Bobcats. Madeline Smith recorded her first double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 boards for the Bobcats.
The Bobcats improved to 3-0 with the win. The game was an exhibition for the Skylights.
McKenzie Gunter led Northern with 20 points, including a 14-of-15 showing at the free throw line.
The Bobcats outrebounded the Skylights 54-23. Freshman Kola Bad Bear, a Billings Senior graduate, contributed 9 rebounds for the Bobcats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.