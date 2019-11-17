BOZEMAN — Montana State jumped out to a 17-point lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 93-34 victory over Montana State-Northern in nonconference women's basketball here on Sunday.

Darian White and Oliana Squires each scored 14 points to lead the Bobcats. Madeline Smith recorded her first double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 boards for the Bobcats.

The Bobcats improved to 3-0 with the win. The game was an exhibition for the Skylights.

McKenzie Gunter led Northern with 20 points, including a 14-of-15 showing at the free throw line.

The Bobcats outrebounded the Skylights 54-23. Freshman Kola Bad Bear, a Billings Senior graduate, contributed 9 rebounds for the Bobcats.

