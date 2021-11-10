BOZEMAN — Montana State’s first-ever football game against Maine completes the Bobcats’ non-conference schedules through the 2025 season, the school’s Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced Wednesday.
The Bobcats host the Black Bears on Sept. 7, 2024, giving the Bobcats a full slate of non-league games through the 2025 season. Along with Maine, MSU hosts FCS foes such as McNeese State, Stephen F. Austin and South Dakota State over the next four seasons. While the Cats have never faced Maine on the gridiron, the Black Bears have played Big Sky foes Weber State, Montana and Northern Colorado.
Next year, the Cats open with back-to-back home games, facing McNeese State on Sept. 3 and Morehead State one week later. The Bobcats faced McNeese State in Louisiana during the 2002 playoffs and have never met Morehead State. On Sept. 17, 2022, the Cats play Oregon State in familiar environs. The first-ever football game between the two schools will take place in Portland’s Providence Park, former long-time home of MSU’s Big Sky rival Portland State.
The 2023 season brings Dixie State, a member of the WAC, to Bobcat Stadium for the season opener on Sept. 2. The Cats visit South Dakota State on Sept. 9, then host Stetson of the Pioneer Football League to close non-league play on Sept. 16. In 2023 the Bobcats visit New Mexico on Aug. 24 and Dixie State on week later, hosting Maine on Sept. 7 and Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 14. In 2025, the Bobcats open the season at Oregon on Aug. 30, host South Dakota State on Sept. 6, visit Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 14, the return home to play Drake on week later.
“Our future schedules focus on Division I competition that will prepare us for Big Sky Conference competition and the FCS playoffs,” Costello said. “Our future non-conference schedules are very competitive with some new opponents but also some we have history with. I am looking forward to starting new rivalries while renewing some old ones.”
During the next four seasons the Bobcats play FBS foes from the Mountain West (New Mexico) and Pac-12 (Oregon State, Oregon). MSU hosts schools from the WAC (Dixie State, Stephen F. Austin), Southland (McNeese State), Pioneer Football League (Stetson, Drake, Morehead State), the Colonial Athletic Association (Maine), and the Missouri Valley Football Conference (South Dakota State). Maine, Oregon State and Stetson are the first-time Bobcat opponents.
Full non-league schedules for the upcoming seasons are below:
2022
Sept. 3 – McNeese State
Sept. 10 – Morehead State
Sept. 17 – at Oregon State (at Providence Park in Portland)
2023
Sept. 2 – Dixie State
Sept. 9 – at South Dakota State
Sept. 16 – Stetson
2024
Aug. 24 – at New Mexico
Aug. 31 – at Dixie State
Sept. 7 – Maine
Sept. 14 – Stephen F. Austin
2025
Aug. 30 – at Oregon
Sept. 6 – South Dakota State
Sept. 13 – at Stephen F. Austin
Sept. 20 – Drake
