BOZEMAN — DeMareus Hosey became the fourth Montana State football player since Tuesday to announce his entrance into the transfer portal.
Hosey, a rising redshirt sophomore running back, announced his decision Wednesday on social media.
"I want to start by thanking God for all the blessings and my Family for always supporting me," Hosey wrote in a message he shared on Twitter. "To Montana State University thank you for the opportunity to attend the institution which gave me the ability to create relationships & memories that will last a lifetime. Thank you to my teammates, coaching staff, and Bobcat Nation for all the support."
April 27, 2022
Hosey sat behind Isaiah Ifanse, Elijah Elliott and Lane Sumner (when they were healthy) all of last season, and those three are all set to return in 2022. The Bobcats also signed Texas high school running back Jared White in February and added San Diego State transfer Kaegun Williams earlier this month.
The 5-foot-11, 208-pound Hosey signed with MSU out of Northwest High School in Justin, Texas, a small town north of Dallas. He rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries for the Cats in 2019, and he preserved his redshirt status by only playing in four games. He returned last year after the pandemic-canceled 2020 season and finished with 20 yards on four carries.
In Saturday's Sonny Holland Classic spring game, Hosey rushed for 77 yards and a TD on 18 carries, and he caught a 12-yard pass.
MSU starting right tackle TJ Session, reserve offensive lineman Cole Snyder and backup wide receiver Charles Brown all announced their entries into the portal on Tuesday. Casey Bauman did the same about two months ago, and fellow quarterback Matthew McKay (now at Elon) entered before MSU's first Football Championship Subdivision playoff game in December.
