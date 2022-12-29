BOZEMAN — Isaiah Ifanse, the best running back in Montana State football history by almost any measure, announced Thursday that he has entered the transfer portal.
In a note he posted to Twitter, Ifanse thanked MSU head coach Brent Vigen and Vigen's predecessor Jeff Choate, who coached Ifanse in 2018 and 2019. Ifanse also expressed gratitude to his teammates and Bobcat fans, and he gave a shout out to MSU running backs coach Jimmy Beal in a phone interview with 406mtsports.com on Thursday afternoon. Beal pushed Ifanse “to reach my max potential” and is someone Ifanse has “a lot of appreciation for,” Ifanse said.
There weren’t any specific issues with MSU that caused Ifanse to make this decision, he said.
“I’ve been here for the past five years, and just going through injury and whatnot, it’s hard,” Ifanse said, adding, “It’s really bittersweet leaving this place, and I still have a lot of love for this place. But I feel like I’m doing the right thing looking for a fresh start.”
Ifanse becomes the second known MSU football player to enter the transfer portal since fall camp. The other is defensive lineman Aaron Gerle.
Ifanse will have one year of eligibility left. He hasn't announced any offers as of Thursday afternoon, but he'll likely have some Football Bowl Subdivision options. For comparison, Big Sky offensive player of the year Cameron Skattebo entered the portal earlier this month and landed at the Pac-12's Arizona State.
“FBS, that never was really the goal in entering the portal,” Ifanse said. “I haven’t really cared about FBS since I started playing for the Cats back in ‘18. I’m not really sure where I’m going to go or where I’ll land. I’m just hoping for another opportunity to play the game.”
Ifanse is also “open to anything” as far as the location of his next school, he added. He hopes to have a productive, healthy season with his next team that will give him NFL opportunities, though he didn’t mention NFL exposure as a reason for leaving MSU (four of his former MSU teammates — Troy Andersen, Daniel Hardy, Lewis Kidd and Lance McCutcheon — are on NFL rosters).
Ifanse will be able to play next year because he used a medical redshirt for this past season. Multiple knee surgeries forced him to miss the entire 2022 regular season. He played in all three of MSU's playoff games, keeping him within the NCAA's four-game redshirt limit for football players.
“I’ve been here for five years. I’ve played a lot of ball in Bozeman,” he said. “With going down last year and being out for 11 months and coming back and whatnot, I felt like it was time for a fresh start.”
Last month, MSU announced Ifanse’s plans to return in 2023, and he was expecting to remain in a Bobcat uniform. When he’s in-season, he doesn’t like “to think about anything going on outside of the team,” so thoughts of transferring didn’t seriously enter his mind until last week.
“Talking with family and friends and my mentors and whatnot, they all agreed and said it’s probably best for me to just try something new,” Ifanse said, adding, “I’m not really sure what I’m looking for, necessarily. I just hope to help the next team that I go to win.”
If/when Ifanse ends up at another school, he'll leave Bozeman as MSU's all-time leading rusher. His 3,742 career yards are nearly 100 more than Ryan Johnson, whose 3,646 yards were the top mark until Ifanse broke it with a 68-yard touchdown run on Dec. 9 against William & Mary in the Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinals. Ifanse also broke Johnson's single-season rushing record last year.
That's Mr. 3️⃣6️⃣9️⃣0️⃣, to you.@IsaiahIfanse has set the career rushing record with 3,690 career rushing yards on this 68-yard touchdown run!#GoCatsGo | #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/kvBBsesxjM— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 10, 2022
Ifanse has rushed 630 times for 25 TDs and 5.9 yards per carry in 40 games during his Bobcat career, and he has 255 yards and two TDs receiving. His 17 career 100-yard rushing games are tied for first in program history with Johnson.
After running for 1,025 yards as a true freshman in 2018, Ifanse was limited to 813 the following season because of injury, and the Bobcats didn’t play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His record-setting 1,623 rushing yards in 2021 helped MSU reach the FCS title game, gave him multiple second-team All-America honors and led him to a seventh-place finish in the Walter Payton Award voting.
Ifanse played a big role in arguably the most successful five-year stretch in Bobcat history: four straight playoff berths, three consecutive semifinal appearances, a national championship game. But Ifanse’s only FCS title game experience came in a 38-10 loss to North Dakota State.
Coming up just short of MSU’s “ultimate goal,” as Ifanse put it, contributed to his bittersweet feelings on Thursday. He doesn’t feel he accomplished everything he could at MSU.
“To Bobcat Nation, I just want to say thank you for supporting me the past five years,” Ifanse said. “To my teammates, I know I’m leaving something special. There’s way more to accomplish, and I know that they’ll get it done next year. … I love them.”
