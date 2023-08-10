BOZEMAN — At one point last season, the Montana State football team had one healthy running back on its roster.

A pileup of injuries forced the Bobcats to rely heavily on the quarterback run and gave handoffs to multiple wide receivers. They still had one of the best rushing offenses in the Football Championship Subdivision, which prompts the question: how good can MSU’s offense be if it can stay relatively healthy at running back?

MSU lost two veterans but added a transfer and some freshmen who could make an already talented group of tailbacks a nightmare for opposing defenses to prepare for.

“I would suspect that it’ll be a by-committee situation, but we’ll see how the next couple weeks unfold,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said last week, adding, “The makings of a really strong group, and that’s something we couldn’t every really say at any real good time last year, maybe until we got into the postseason.”

For starters

Elijah Elliott only topped the depth chart six times last season but finished with the most rushing yards of any MSU running back because he was the only one who stayed healthy.

Kaegun Williams was the season-opening first-string RB but never played a game because of a neck injury. Lane Sumner started the next game but only sat atop one other depth chart the rest of the season and appeared in five games. Isaiah Ifanse, who’s now at Cal, was the first stringer throughout the playoffs after missing the entire regular season.

Elliott and Sumner are back, as are Garrett Coon and Jared White. Elliott finished 2022 with 694 yards and a touchdown on 6.1 yards per carry, Sumner had 433 yards on 6.0 ypc and Coon had 307 on 6.1 ypc after injuries forced him to miss the first few games. White redshirted last year (his first with the Cats) after a leg injury in the second game caused him to miss all but the season finale.

“Lane and Elijah both, in their own right, have taken steps forward. Jared White’s healthy. So much different than the place we were at last year as we stand here at the beginning of camp, ” Vigen said Tuesday. “Those guys have all taken steps forward in the pass game — the guys who have been around. That’s protection we ask our guys to do, but then also catching the ball.”

Competing for carries will be Julius Davis, who transferred from Wisconsin in the spring.

No running back has been declared the starter yet. Fall camp will help determine the hierarchy, and MSU doesn’t intend for any of them to be a bell cow.

“To compete at a national level, you have to be able to have depth,” Davis said earlier this week. “You have to be able to have people who are going to be able to fill in when maybe your (main) guy is tired or maybe he’s banged up a little bit. Everybody has to play their part.”

One of MSU’s best running backs last season was Marqui Johnson, a converted receiver who’s been back at his original position during fall camp. Reserve receiver Tayvian Williams got some carries last year too.

Johnson and others might still receive some handoffs in 2023, but MSU’s coaches hope to dole them out because they want to, not because they have to.

“I don’t necessarily have to take 20-30 carries. It could be 10-15 carries and then spread out the ball to other weapons,” Davis said, adding, “The egos aren’t there. We all have the same goal.”

Breakout candidates

Davis’ Power 5 roots make him a prime candidate to lead MSU in carries and rushing yards. The 5-foot-10, 199-pound junior has a chance to double his career college rushing yards early in the season; he ran for 200 yards on 35 carries in nine games as a Badger.

White looked to be on his way to becoming a breakout star last season before his injury. He rushed for 89 yards on seven carries against McNeese State in the Gold Rush game.

Maybe the most impressive true freshman so far in fall camp has been Scottre Humphrey. The 5-11, 207-pound Seattle native is built like a senior and has flashed sizzling speed.

“A guy like Scottre Humphrey is going to be in the mix,” Vigen said. “Just physically, he’s that type of young athlete.”

Another true freshman running back, Adam Jones, is even bigger than Humphrey, listed at 6-1 and 210 pounds. The Missoula Sentinel graduate was 247Sports’ third-ranked Montana recruit in the class of 2022.

Losses

Ifanse entered the transfer portal in December and ended up at Cal after initially committing to San Jose State. He broke MSU’s career rushing record during last season’s FCS playoffs.

Williams was with the Cats during spring camp and hoped to use his final season of eligibility this fall, but his lingering neck issues caused him to retire from football, according to Vigen.

Last year’s running backs coach Jimmy Beal left MSU for the same job at San Diego State.

Newcomers

Garrett Coon’s younger brother Colson is a true freshman who joined the Cats as a preferred walk-on earlier this year.

Davis, Humphrey and Jones are the other running backs on the current roster who weren’t enrolled at MSU last year.

Sam Mix replaced Beal as RBs coach after working as an offensive analyst and recruiting and operations assistant for MSU the previous two seasons.