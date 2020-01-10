Aage Solheim

Aage Solheim was second in the giant slalom Friday on the first day of Montana State's ski season.

 ANDREW PEDERSEN MSU Sports Information

ASPEN, Colo. – Sophomore Aage Solheim put together two solid giant slalom runs to finish second as the Montana State ski team opened its season at the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association meet, an NCAA qualifier.

The qualifier does not count for team scoring, but individual racers can pick up NCAA qualifying points.

A product of Staarheim, Norway, Solheim had the third fastest opening and second runs. His consistent effort moved him up one spot with a two-run total of 2:06.13. Westminster’s Mikkel Solbakken won the giant slalom in a clocking of 2:05.05.

Also earning qualifying points for the Bobcats were Patrick Carry, 13th, 2:09.22, and Zak Vinter, 17th, 2:09.81. Louis Muhlen-Schulte, who had the fourth fastest opening run, did not finish his second go.

“It was a very positive start for the Bobcats,” MSU alpine coach Kevin Francis said. “Everyone had good sections and runs. Aage put two good runs together. The conditions were challenging, and they took care of business.”

Freshman Nellie Talbot paced the Bobcat women’s team, finishing sixth overall with a two-run total of 2:14.78. She was followed by Haley Cutler, 11th, 2:15.76, Cecily Decker, 13th, 2:16.13, and Trixie Lever, 20th, 2:16.76. Antonia Wearmouth did not finish her opening run.

The Bobcats will open the Denver Invitational on Saturday with the giant slalom races at Aspen Ski Resort.

MSU will host the NCAA Championships at Bridger Bowl in March.

