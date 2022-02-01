FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State’s Andrea Cuquerella, a freshman from Xativa, Valencia, Spain, was named Big Sky Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for her efforts in victories over Seattle U and Oral Roberts last weekend at the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.
Cuquerella went undefeated in both singles and doubles action.
Against Oral Roberts, her play was crucial as she and partner JJ Chen won the doubles point 7-6(3), before the freshman eventually clinched the match in singles action at No. 5 with a 6-0, 1-6, 6-1 victory over ORU's Luna Morini.
In MSU’s 6-1 win over Seattle U, Cuquerella and Chen notched a 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles, before earning a 4-6, 6-2, 10-8 decision over SU’s Hannah Grossman in singles play.
The Bobcats are 3-5 on the year, with the three victories being the most by any Big Sky squad on the women's side. MSU has wins over Wyoming, Seattle and Oral Roberts this season.
