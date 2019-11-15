SALT LAKE CITY — The Montana State cross country teams finished the 2019 Mountain Region championships on Friday. The Bobcat men placed 10th overall with 274 points and the women's team finished 15th with 365 points.
MSU freshman Camila Noe continued her late season success by earning a potential spot in the NCAA Championships next weekend with her performance at regionals. Noe finished in fifth place with a time of 20:04.5 in the women's 6-kilometer race.
That mark was just nine seconds behind runner-up Ednah Kurgat of New Mexico. Noe's fifth-place showing was the highest for an MSU women's runner at the Mountain Region championships since 1992, when Jennifer Cleary took third overall.
The Bobcat men's squad finished 10th in the 10k race for their highest regional showing since 2013.
Junior Collin Buck led MSU by taking 36th with a time of 31:36.6.
