The NCAA announced on Saturday the team and individual qualifiers for the 2019 Division I cross country championships. Montana State's Camila Noe was officially selected to represent the Bobcats at the meet on Saturday.
Noe finished fifth at the Mountain Region championships in Salt Lake City on Friday with a time of 20:04.5 in the women's 6-kilometer race. That mark was nine seconds behind runner-up Ednah Kurgat of New Mexico.
Noe's fifth-place showing was the highest for an MSU women's runner at the Mountain Region Championships since 1992 when Jennifer Cleary took third overall.
Noe was the top individual finisher that didn't qualify with a team to advance to the NCAA meet out of the Mountain Region.
"Camila had an incredible race at the Mountain Region meet placing fifth against some of the elite distance runners in the entire NCAA," said Lyle Weese, Montana State's director of cross country. "She will take the experience gained to her first NCAA Championship race this Saturday. It is difficult to qualify for this meet, but she also has the ability to perform well in this meet even against the best of the NCAA."
The Bozeman native became the first MSU women's runner to advance to the NCAA meet since 2013 when Heather Demorest competed at the championships. Current senior Ty Mogan represented the Montana State men's team at the meet a season ago.
Indiana State University will host the championships at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course located in Terre Haute, Indiana. The women's race will begin at 9:15 a.m. Mountain time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.