FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference announced its cross country athletes of the week on Tuesday, and Montana State's Camila Noe was selected as the female honoree.
Noe finished first in the women's 5-kilometer race at Saturday's MSU Cross Country Classic in Bozeman. In her first cross country race as a Bobcat, the Bozeman High product ran to the front of the pack from the start and completed a time of 17 minutes, 7.70 seconds. The mark was more than 15 seconds ahead of the runner-up finisher in the event.
The Big Sky's weekly selection was just the second for the Montana State women's team in 15 years. The last female athlete of the week award winner for the Bobcats was Heather Demorest in 2013.
Montana State's cross country teams are scheduled to split their squads for their next weekend of competition. The Bobcats are slated to appear in the Montana Invitational on Oct. 4 and the Paul Short Run in Bethleham, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 5.
