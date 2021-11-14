INDIANAPOLIS — Duncan Hamilton and Matthew Richtman will represent Montana State on the national stage as the Bobcat men's cross country runners were announced on Saturday as qualifiers for the 2021 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships.
The NCAA Cross Country Committee picked 31 teams to participate in each championship. Thirty-eight individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. All individual qualifiers finished in the top 25 of their respective NCAA regional championship competitions.
Hamilton and Richtman have both had standouts seasons for Montana State.
A Bozeman native, Hamilton earned first-place finishes in his first two appearances before earning a 12th-place showing at the Florida State/Pre-National Invitational. He claimed All-Big Sky honors for the third consecutive season by taking 12th at the conference meet. Hamilton led the Bobcats at the NCAA Mountain Region Championships this Friday by finishing in 11th with a time of 30 minutes, 8 seconds, in the 10-kilometer race at Timpanogos Golf Club.
Hamilton will be making his second straight appearance at the NCAA Championships. He's the second men's runner in program history to make consecutive trips to the national meet, joining Shannon Butler (1989-90).
Richtman has been a steady performer for the Bobcats over the cross country season. He narrowly missed earning All-Big Sky honors with a 12th-place finish at the conference championships before putting together arguably his best race of the season. Richtman took 14th at the regional meet with a time of 30:14.5. It will be Richtman's first trip to the national championship in just his second season at Montana State.
The duo of Bobcats represents a first for MSU with multiple individuals, outside a team qualifying for the national championships, to appear at the NCAA meet in the same year for the first time in program history.
Hamilton and Richtman will travel to Tallahassee, Fla., for the 10K race. The two Bobcats are scheduled to compete on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 9:10 a.m. Mountain Time at Apalachee Regional Park.
