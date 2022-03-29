FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State sprinters Elena Carter and Drake Schneider were selected as the Big Sky Conference's women's and men's track and field athletes of the week, respectively, by the league on Monday.
Carter had three strong showings in three sprint races on Saturday at the Al Manuel Northwest Invitational in Missoula. She completed a time of 13.66 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles which improved on her personal best that is second in program history. She took third in the 200 meters with a lifetime best mark of 25.05 and was a member of a 4x100 relay team that recorded a time of 46.60. Carter also had a long jump of 19 feet, 6.25 inches that improved her on the program's all-time top 10 chart from sixth to fourth.
The Big Sky weekly honor for the Helena native is the first of Carter's career.
Schneider had two first-place finishes for the Bobcats at the meet this past Saturday at Dornblaser Field. He recorded a time of 21.31 in the 200 which is tied for the third best in program history, while he also clocked a lifetime best mark of 46.63 in the 400. The 400 time ranks 23rd in the NCAA this season.
The weekly honor from the Big Sky Conference is the second of Schneider's college tenure.
Montana State previously had two honored this outdoor season with Duncan Hamilton and Lucy Corbett claiming athlete of the week awards following the opening weekend of competition. The Bobcats are set to host their next event. Montana State and Montana will meet for the Cat-Griz Dual on April 9 at the Bobcat Track and Field Complex.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.