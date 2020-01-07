BOZEMAN — Montana State senior Fallyn Freije has been named the College Sports Madness Big Sky Conference player of the week after averaging 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game in leading the Bobcats to two convincing wins over Northern Colorado and Southern Utah last week.
Montana State is the lone unbeaten team in the Big Sky Conference with a 4-0 league record.
The Edmore, North Dakota, product shot 55% from the field, went 2 for 2 from beyond the arc and hit 92.9% (13 of 14) from the free throw line. She accomplished the stats playing just 26 minutes per contest.
In a 91-58 victory against Southern Utah on Saturday, Freije notched a game-high 20 points and nine rebounds. She also dished out three assists and had two steals, while shooting 70% from the floor. In MSU’s 91-65 victory over Northern Colorado on Thursday, she posted a game-high 17 points while pulling down four rebounds.
Portland State's Jordan Stotler was named the Big Sky's player of the week by the league office in Farmington, Utah. Stotler averaged a double-double in two games with 10 points and 10 rebounds. She also averaged five assists and 3.5 blocks.
Freije, a University of North Dakota transfer, posted her 1,000th career point in the third quarter against Southern Utah. She now has 1,010 career points. She currently leads the Bobcats averaging 13.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
Montana State will host Idaho on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Worthington Arena.
