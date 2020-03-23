KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Montana State senior Harald Frey continued to pick up recognition for his performance during the 2019-20 season.
On Monday, Frey was chosen to the National Association of Basketball Coaches' District 6 second team. The 2019-20 NABC Division I All-District teams and coaches were selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division I.
Frey is the program's record holder in consecutive games played and started with 127. The Oslo, Norway, native completed his fourth season third among all-time Bobcats in points (1,890) and second in assists (514), free throws made (456) and 3-pointers (270). He finished 12th on the Big Sky's all-time scoring list and seventh in assists.
He was MSU's leader in several categories during his senior season. His 159 free throws were the third most in a single season and his 87.4% clip from the line was the fifth-best mark.
Frey scored a career-high 37 points at Montana on Feb. 1.
Frey joined Tyler Hall as recent Bobcats to be honored by the NABC. Hall was named to the NABC District 6 second team twice.
The NABC District 6 team included from the Big Sky first-team honorees Sayeed Pridgett (Montana), Mason Peatling (Eastern Washington) and Jonah Radebaugh (Northern Colorado), along with second-team selections Jerrick Harding (Weber State) and Jacob Davison (Eastern Washington).
