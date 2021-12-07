FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State track and field completed its first meet of the season last Friday and several athletes posted highlight marks in their debut competition of the 2021-22 indoor schedule. Two Bobcats, Lucy Corbett and Colby Wilson, were chosen as the Big Sky Conference's Field Athletes of the Week announced by the league on Monday.
Fresh off a sophomore season in which she earned Second Team All-America accolades and participated at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Corbett opened her junior year by placing first in the women's high jump at the Bobcat Preview in Worthington Arena. The Bozeman graduate cleared a height of 5 feet, 8.5 inches (1.74m), which is the 14th best mark currently in the nation in the event. Corbett also took third at the meet in the women's long jump with leap of 18-01 (5.51m).
Corbett's jump was her fourth best of her career during the indoor season. The high jumper was selected as the Big Sky Conference Women's Field Athlete of the Week last winter after she broke the program record indoors and set a new record mark of 5-10 (1.78m).
Wilson had one of the featured results for the MSU jumps group Friday at the Bobcat Preview. The Olympia, Washington, native took first in the men's pole vault by clearing 17-00.75 (5.20m). That mark moved him from ninth to third all-time in the event as it improved his previous best at the college level by seven inches. His clearance is currently ranked fourth in the nation.
