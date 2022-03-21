FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State's Lucy Corbett and Duncan Hamilton continued their success stemming from the NCAA Indoor Championships and brought it to the outdoor track and field season as both were named athletes of the week by the Big Sky Conference on Monday.
Corbett claimed the female field athlete of the week award, while Hamilton was named the Big Sky's male track athlete of the week during the opening weekend of outdoor season competition.
Hamilton completed a time of 8 minutes, 43.32 seconds in the men's steeplechase to get off to a strong start to his outdoor season. Hamilton took first in the event at the Franson Classic hosted by Azusa Pacific on Saturday. His time after the opening weekend of the outdoor slate is the top mark in the nation.
Corbett had multiple standout performances at the Franson Classic hosted by Azusa Pacific on Saturday. First, Corbett had the top high jump of the event by breaking her own school record with a clearance of 6 feet, 1.25 inches (1.86m). The mark is currently the top height in the nation and moved her to second all-time on the Big Sky outdoor performance list. Corbett also had a wind-legal long jump of 19-6.75 (5.96m). That long jump is now the third best in program history and is the 20th best in the country at this time.
Both have already earned athlete of the week honors during the 2021-22 athletic year. Hamilton was the Big Sky's men's indoor track athlete of the week on Jan. 17. Corbett was awarded field athlete of the week honors three times during the indoor season.
Montana State returns to action this weekend when the Bobcats travel to Missoula to participate in the Al Manuel Northwest Invitational.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.