BOZEMAN — Left tackle Mitch Brott and defensive end Bryce Sterk from Montana State were both named FCS All-Americans on Thursday by STATS.
Brott and Sterk, both seniors, were each named to the second team.
Brott, a product of Billings West, has helped Montana State produce the No. 1-ranked rushing attack in the Big Sky Conference at 265.9 yards per game. Brott will make his school-record 50th consecutive start when the Bobcats (11-3) play at North Dakota State (14-0) on Saturday in the FCS semifinals.
Sterk, who dropped down to MSU as a transfer from the University of Washington before the 2018 season, currently leads the Big Sky and ranks in a tie for No. 2 nationally with 15 quarterback sacks.
Sterk also has 19 tackles for loss, which ranks second in the Big Sky.
Saturday's game between Montana State and North Dakota State kicks off at noon Mountain time and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
