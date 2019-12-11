BOZEMAN -- The fourth-ranked Montana State University club hockey team went 2-0-2 this past weekend, including 5-1 and 6-5 wins over 20th-ranked Eastern Washington.
The Bobcats also tied 11th ranked Dakota College twice, 6-6 and 4-4. MSU finished the first half of the season with a 14-6-2-1 record.
In the win over EWU on Thursday, the Bobcats broke a 1-1 tie in the first period. James Seielstad and Ryan Perus each scored twice and Kody Thomas had the fifth goal.
“We are very excited about how we performed in the first semester. To finish with a solid record and a top 5 ranking is a good start,” MSU coach Dave Weaver said. “I am proud of our team and excited to see how the season progresses in the second half.”
The Bobcats are fourth in the American Collegiate Hockey Association’s Western Conference rankings. They return to action Jan. 9 against Williston State.
