BOZEMAN — Troy Ross has grown tired of Zoom. But for an hour one day in late 2020, it became a source of happiness.
The Montana State football team organized a video call with its quarterbacks and Troy, a now-7-year-old Great Falls resident who has publicly dealt with a life-threatening disease. The call took place Nov. 10, 2020, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The Zoom gave Troy and his parents, Callie and Wes, a short break from a rough time in their lives.
The Rosses reflected on that call during MSU’s run to the Football Championship Subdivision title game. Callie and Wes are Montana fans, but they were rooting for the Bobcats against North Dakota State last Saturday. That Zoom call was a major reason why.
“If you're good to my kid, it's hard to cheer against you, even if you're a rival,” Callie told 406mtsports.com on Thursday. “Rivalries can be put aside when you're dealing with that.”
As it always did, the Great Falls football team circled up for a pregame prayer prior to a game in 2017. Nothing seemed unusual to Bison QB Blake Thelen at first. Then head coach Mark Samson began to cry.
“Say a prayer for Troy,” the tearful Samson told his team, according to Thelen.
Wes was Great Falls’ offensive line coach at the time, so the Bison knew his son well. Before that prayer circle, Samson learned that Troy had been life-flighted to Seattle Children’s Hospital. Troy’s odds of survival looked slim.
“It was pretty eye-opening for me how precious life is,” Thelen said Friday.
Troy was diagnosed with pulmonary capillaritis, a rare lung disease. He spent months at Seattle Children’s Hospital, and while he avoided the worst, he has spent the four-plus years since undergoing significant treatment. He needed more than 90 blood transfusions.
Not long after the initial scare, Callie and Wes organized the TroyStrong Montana Red Cross Blood Drive, which takes place around June 30 (Troy’s birthday) every year. Through the donations of people across the state, including MSU receivers coach Justin Udy, Troy went from near death to remission.
“He’s the toughest person I know,” Thelen said.
Doctors have suspended treatment so they can find out how Troy’s body reacts, Callie said. That has added uncertainty to an already uncertain disease. Relapse is a constant fear.
But Callie and Wes are encouraged by their son’s continued improvement.
“We've gone through a lot of valleys,” Callie said. “We're on a mountain right now, rather than in the deep valleys.”
Dealing with this during the pandemic has made life doubly difficult. COVID-19 is especially threatening for people like Troy, but keeping children inside for months on end takes a massive social toll.
“That was his kindergarten year,” Callie said, referring to 2020-21. “He just didn’t get to be a normal kindergartner.”
The Rosses’ yard and technology became invaluable.
In the spring of 2020, Callie and Wes started a social media trend in which they recorded videos of Troy catching a football and then throwing it off-screen, as if he was playing catch with someone else online. Several Bobcats partook in the virtual toss, including Udy, then-special teams coordinator BJ Robertson, tight end Ryan Lonergan and linebacker Troy Andersen.
From one Troy to another! Keep up the good work! #TroyStrong @CoachRoss82 @MTtroystrong pic.twitter.com/WaQ51FTdZA— Troy Andersen (@troy_andersen) April 20, 2020
Those gestures helped the Cats build a bond with the Rosses, and that bond blossomed a few months later.
Robertson asked the Rosses if they would like their son to do Zoom calls with MSU’s specialist groups. They said yes, and Robertson thought the QBs would be the perfect group to make the first call since Troy had a close relationship with Thelen, who was with MSU at the time and has since transferred to Montana Tech. Casey Bauman, Matthew McKay, Tommy Mellott and Tucker Rovig were also on the call.
“It was just awesome that he had something that he could connect to people outside of our house,” Callie said.
Thelen and Rovig remember how happy Troy looked.
“That kid’s gone through some really rough stuff over the years, and the whole entire time, he's wide eyes, huge smile,” Rovig said Thursday. “I was like, ‘How is that kid so positive and so happy?’”
Rovig thought about the adversity he’d gone through: tough losses, a season-ending injury in 2018, the pandemic, the likelihood (and eventual reality) of losing his starting job in 2021. The call with Troy put that adversity into perspective.
“I looked at Troy and his family story, and I'm like, ‘They've gone through a lot more than I ever have, and they're some of the most positive and happy-go-lucky people,’” Rovig said. “They go through every single day with a smile. I think that's something that a lot of people can learn from.”
Rovig has remained in touch with the Rosses, as has Udy. Prior to the TroyStrong blood drive this summer, Wes asked MSU head coach Brent Vigen if he would share a TroyStrong flyer, even though he'd never met Vigen in person.
“Sure enough, that night it was on his Twitter. I was like, ‘How cool is that?’” Wes said. “We appreciate the love. Even if Callie’s family’s been Grizzlies for generations, it doesn’t mean we don't appreciate the support that Bobcat Nation has given us.”
MSU hardly stands alone in its support for Troy. The Griz have also been heavily involved, as have many other schools, organizations and people across the Treasure State.
“I joke that Troy has probably seven, eight, nine favorite teams in the state of Montana,” Wes said. “We're appreciative of everyone, including the Bobcats, for what they've done for supporting him as he gets closer to hopefully beating this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.