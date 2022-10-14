BOZEMAN — Montana State safety Rylan Ortt will miss Saturday's football game at Northern Colorado because of complications with the NCAA's reinstatement process, MSU athletic director Leon Costello announced Friday.
MSU completed all of the necessary procedures to get Ortt reinstated, the athletic department stated in a press release. The Bobcats didn't specify what went wrong with the process.
"Costello said the process is ongoing and Bobcat Athletics will continue to support Ortt during this time," MSU wrote in Friday's press release. "No further comment will be made on this situation until the reinstatement has been communicated to the university."
Ortt missed last season's Football Championship Subdivision title game and the first five games of this season because he was suspended for failing a drug test, according to MSU head coach Brent Vigen. Last week's homecoming game against Idaho was supposed to be Ortt's first back, but reinstatement issues forced the Missoula Sentinel graduate to miss it.
“The MSU athletic department erred in the reinstatement process for Rylan Ortt," Costello said in a statement following MSU's 37-6 win over ISU. "This is simply a department mistake and is no fault of Rylan or the football program. We are working to resolve the issue to get Rylan on the field as quickly as we can.”
Ortt has been listed as MSU's first-string strong safety since spring camp.
