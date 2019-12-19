BOZEMAN — Montana State is preparing for Saturday’s FCS semifinal at North Dakota State with the mindset that it’s just another game. But history — recent or otherwise — can’t be underestimated.
It’s been decades since the Bobcats have played a football game of this magnitude this late in the year.
The last time MSU advanced to the semifinal round of the Division I tournament was in 1984, a season in which coach Dave Arnold orchestrated an unforeseen turnaround that culminated in a national championship victory over Louisiana Tech in Charleston, South Carolina.
The last time the Bobcats played this deep in any season was in the 1956 Aluminum Bowl (Dec. 22 of that year), which resulted in the first of the program’s three national titles.
After last week’s 27-10 second-round win over Austin Peay that catapulted Montana State into the final group of four, coach Jeff Choate referred to this as “rarified air” — though the Bobcats aren’t looking too closely at those things yet.
“I don’t know that you really get an opportunity to appreciate any of that,” Choate said this week. “The next challenge is always right in front of you, whether that’s a game or recruiting or spring ball or whatever that might be.
“I don’t know that we really get a chance to enjoy it much. I hope the kids do. But like I told them, don’t listen to the hype and don’t believe the hype — on either side. Just focus on what we’ve got to do in terms of preparation.”
With a victory over NDSU — the game kicks off at noon Mountain time on ESPN2 — the Bobcats will be on their way to play for a national title. But so much has to happen between now and then.
Here’s a little more history:
Since 2010, the Bison are 82-6 at home, which includes a 26-1 record in the playoffs. NDSU’s current 27-game home winning streak is the longest active streak in Division I. The Bison have also won 67 of their last 69 at the Fargodome against non-league opponents.
Their only home playoff loss since joining Division I was a 27-17 defeat to James Madison in the semifinals in 2016. As if that weren't enough, they have currently won an FCS-record 35 straight games.
“Thirty-five game winning streak — it’s hard to wrap your head around that, how prolific this group is and what a tremendous accomplishment it is,” Choate said.
Since the start of the 2011 season, the Bison are a remarkable 126-8 overall, and their 135 wins this decade are the most in college football.
Of course, North Dakota State is built on strength and physicality at the point of attack on both sides of the line of scrimmage, which has become a self-fulfilling quality and the backbone of the program’s sustained culture of winning.
The perpetual challenge is whether opponents can match them up front. Typically, it’s an uphill battle. But the Bobcats are intent on going toe to toe with NDSU on Saturday.
For Montana State, that’s where games are usually won or lost.
“They’re really physical up front. It will probably be the best O-line that we’ve played so far,” MSU defensive lineman Derek Marks.
“You also see it in their attitude. They almost try to intimidate you just with their brand and who they are, their reputation. We want to play a physical game. We know it’s going to be physical, we’ve played physical teams and we’re excited for it.”
Truth be told, the Bobcats are right now playing their best football in the four-year tenure of Choate.
During its “mere” six-game winning streak, MSU is running all over teams with healthy tailback Isiah Ifanse and his supporting cast. Ifanse rushed for a school playoff record 196 yards against Austin Peay last week.
Defensively, the Bobcats have allowed less than 300 total yards per game while taking the ball away 13 times.
And then, of course, there’s the case of quarterback Tucker Rovig, whose efficiency during MSU’s run — 67%, 986 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT — is perhaps eclipsed only by his confident demeanor.
“We’re looking at this as another game and another opportunity to play with each other, and we want to keep on going forward,” Rovig said.
“We’re not looking at this as the semifinals or, hey, you’re one game away from the big one. I feel like that was big for me when we played (Montana, a 48-14 win).
“That’s a big one. That was my first one. I just had to stay poised and calm, and that’s what I think I’ve been doing the past couple months.”
The Bobcats could use another dose of that against the Bison, a team that has been virtually unbeatable for an entire decade.
Can Montana State weather the inevitable NDSU storm? History might not be on their side, but history also has no bearing on these Bobcats. At least not yet.
“It’s just a fun position to be in and it’s a fun game to prepare for,” Marks said. “You just don’t want it to end. You’ve just got to keep fighting to get another week and to accomplish our goals that we set out for.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.