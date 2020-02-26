BOZEMAN – The Montana State ski team will host the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association/NCAA West Regional Championships this weekend at Bridger Bowl and Crosscut Mountain Sports Center.
Racing will start Thursday with a RMISA giant slalom qualifier, followed by the championship races Friday and Saturday. The giant slalom and Nordic 5/10-kilometer freestyle events are Friday, with the slalom and 15/20-km classic races Saturday.
The University of Utah dominated the RMISA regular season, posting over 700 points in all three invitationals. Montana State’s highest total of 518 points came in the season-opener at the Denver Invitational.
At DU, the Bobcats placed fourth as the alpine squad racked-up 274 points. The Nordic team posted a season-high 244 points.
The MSU men’s alpine squad has been led by Åge Solheim and Louis Muhlen-Schulte. Both rank in the top 10 in slalom and giant slalom in the NCAA qualification points list. Nellie Talbot has the women’s top ranking at No. 4 on the slalom chart.
Zanden McMullen and Emma Tarbath guide the men’s and women’s Nordic contingents. McMullen is ninth and Tarbath ranks 10th in NCAA qualification points.
Both the alpine and Nordic squads will look to add to their NCAA Championship roster this weekend.
Montana State hosts the 2020 NCAA Skiing Championships from March 11-14. It will mark the seventh time the NCAAs have been staged in Bozeman.
