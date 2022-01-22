BOZEMAN — The Montana State track and field program saw three of its indoor records broken, while a fourth was nearly topped, at the Bobcat Performance Meet on Friday at Worthington Arena.
The meet featured a dual-scoring format that saw the Bobcat men top both Montana (75-55) and Idaho State (72-63). MSU's women's squad also achieved the same feat with dual wins over Montana (81-54) and Idaho State (72-68).
"It's always nice to have a team-scored meet just to see how you stack up against some of the other teams in the conference," said MSU track coach Lyle Weese. "It was exciting to get the dual meet victories. It was really great to get so many outstanding individual performances."
The first record shattered came in the 60-meter hurdles as Elena Carter clocked a preliminary time of 8.48 seconds. That mark converted due to altitude to 8.5 seconds moved Carter into a tie for a school record that was set in 2018 by Amanda Jaynes. She eventually placed first in the 60 hurdles finals and was followed by Morgan Evans who took second in a time of 8.72. Carter's previous personal-best time was 8.55.
"I've always kind of struggled with indoor races because of my start," Carter said. "So every race this season has kind of been a surprise. I wasn't surprised that I ran fast today, but I was more excited than anything because I didn't think I'd be able to run this fast in the 60 hurdles."
The next set of sprint events on the women's side continued the trend of topping school-best marks. Macy White registered a converted time of 7.55 in the prelims which moved her ahead of Tru Roginske's record (7.56) set in 2019. White then continued her assault on the benchmark as she crossed the line in a converted 7.5 seconds in the finals.
"The last meet I was .01 off the school record," White said. "I knew coming into this meet that I wanted to get the record. Going into the finals, I got to go in knowing I could have fun with it and didn't have to stress. Guess it worked out well."
"That was so exciting to see those two school records," Weese said. "To see Macy do it in prelims and finals was pretty incredible. It's funny to compare distance and sprint events because in distance you talk about seconds, but in the sprints it comes down to five-hundredths of a second. But that is really significant in that race. She took a good chunk off the school record."
MSU put a strong contingent of runners into the 3,000 and they didn't disappoint the crowd in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Duncan Hamilton put together one of the best individual runs in the Bobcat facility in recent memory. The Bozeman native completed a time of 8:05.48. That mark, converted due to altitude and track size, obliterated the facility and program records. His adjusted time of 7:48.20 topped Shannon Butler's MSU record set in 1991 by nearly six seconds, the 2002 facility record set by Weber State's Jeremy Tolman by over nine seconds, as well as placed the MSU sophomore indoors at the top of the NCAA performance list in the event.
Hamilton was joined in the 3,000 by Ben Perrin who took runner-up with a time of 8:07.93 which tied for 10th in program history. The men's distance squad also had three runners earn top-four showings in the mile (Levi Taylor, Cooper West, Rob McManus), while Matthew Richtman took fourth in the 3,000.
"He's set a really high standard for himself," Weese said of Hamilton. "He and so many of the men's distance runners are running well. Ben Perrin had a good race again today. The standard for that group has risen a lot of behind the ability and dedication of that entire crew."
The Bobcats' jumps group was highlighted by Colby Wilson as he improved from third to second on MSU's all-time top 10 in the men's pole vault. He cleared 17 feet, 2.75 inches (5.25m) with his attempts at a school-record of 17-06 nearly successful.
Ian Fosdick completed top-two showings in both the men's long jump and triple jump. Elena Carter took first in the women's long jump, Taylor Brisendine placed first in the triple jump with her college-best mark of 37-01.25 (11.31m), Maisee Brown took third in the pole vault with her top clearance of 11-07.75 (3.55m) and Anna Trudnowski notched her college-best high jump of 5-04.50 (1.64m).
MSU had a variety of standouts in the sprints group. Derrick Olsen (6.95) and Julian Hazen (7.02) took the top two spots in the men's 60 with lifetime-best marks. Drake Schneider took first in both the 200 (21.59) and 400 (47.86), with his time in the 200 improving on his third-best mark in program history. White added a first-place finish in the women's 200 while Morgan Hanson took first in the 400 with her personal-best time of 1:00.21. Leigha Carter clocked personal bests in the 60 and 200. Will Anderson clocked a season-best time of 49.01 to earn runner-up in the men's 400.
"Obviously Colby really stands out," Weese said. "He had some great attempts at a school record. We had three school records and a nearly fourth tonight in just one dual meet.
"I think the jumpers as a whole are competing really well and are putting together good marks. You can tell that they're building for an outstanding finish to the season."
The Bobcat throws group was led by a repeat first-place showing by Jordan Fink in the women's shot put. She was followed by Kyla Bush who recorded a lifetime-best throw of 43-05.25 (13.24m) in the event. Zoe Waddell took third in the weight throw while the men's team had Matt Furdyk take fourth in the weight throw.
"The women's throws group is experienced and is getting stronger as the season goes," Weese said. "The men's side is really young, but you can see them get better every single meet. It's an exciting group cause of the potential they have and what they're doing now."
Mya Dube took first in the women's mile with a personal-best time of 5:03.20. Hannah Perrin (10:29.23) and Alex Moore(10:37.56) placed second and third, respectively, in the women's 3,000 recording personal-best times. Chris Bianchini and Noah Majerus took two of the top three spots in the men's 800 to round out MSU's group of high finishers on Friday.
Montana State takes a week off from competition before returning to action next. The Bobcats are slated to travel to Pullman, Washington, from Feb. 4-5 for a set of events hosted by Washington State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.