BOZEMAN — Football tends to quickly recalibrate fans’ imagination.
On Sept. 4 last year, Montana State lost to Wyoming after a last-minute touchdown pass from Cowboys quarterback Sean Chambers. Tommy Mellott was MSU’s fourth-string QB at the time and looked more likely to get snaps at wide receiver and special teams in 2021. Dru Polidore was beginning what he figured would be a long career at Air Force. The Bobcats didn’t know about Jared White, a Texas high school running back, until the calendar flipped to 2022.
All four stepped into bright spotlights during Montana State’s 63-13 home win over Morehead State on Saturday, and they mostly performed well. The major exception was White, who barely played after hurting his leg, leaving the Cats without their top four running backs.
White’s injury highlighted the painful reality that surrounds football. But recruiting and utilization of the transfer portal have given Montana State a deep enough roster to weather some of the worst misfortune imaginable.
“You never know who’s going to go down, and you better be ready,” Montana State receiver Willie Patterson said Saturday. “You don’t want to be caught not ready.”
The Cats appeared to have four starter-caliber running backs ahead of White going into this season: Williams, All-American rising senior Isaiah Ifanse, explosive rising sophomore Elijah Elliott and talented redshirt junior-to-be Lane Sumner.
Ifanse got hurt in the FCS playoffs last season, underwent offseason surgery and is still recovering. Montana State will get “a clearer picture” of when Ifanse will be able to practice by the middle of this month, coach Brent Vigen said Monday, so his return is not imminent.
Williams was listed as the first-string running back entering last week’s season opener against McNeese State but didn’t suit up because of neck stiffness he’s dealt with since fall camp, Vigen said. It was severe enough to require Williams to wear a neck brace for parts of fall ball.
“When we talk about the neck and spine, it’s a pretty serious situation,” Vigen said Monday.
Sumner rushed for 176 yards and added 52 receiving yards last week, and White added 89, so the Cats were not in bad shape at the running back position despite missing Ifanse and Williams. White went out in the first quarter after being tackled on his only carry, forcing him to walk around on crutches and wear a boot on his right foot. Vigen said he’ll provide an update on White’s status on Monday.
Sumner was ruled out before the game because of an elbow injury he suffered in practice earlier this week. Vigen said Saturday that Sumner was bumped and went down awkwardly.
“We’ll have to see where that’s at,” Vigen added. “It’s unfortunate. We weren’t tackling or anything like that. He got hung up and went down, and that’s the way it goes sometimes.”
“That’s the way it goes sometimes” could be written on the tombstones of countless football seasons. Perhaps injuries will derail the Cats’ season too. Against Morehead State, they were also missing their pre-fall camp first-string cornerbacks: Devin Davis — who’s out for the year after undergoing shoulder surgery — and Simeon Woodard — who appeared to suffer a head injury against McNeese State and didn’t suit up Saturday.
But Montana State looks far from dead.
James Campbell, a converted wide receiver, started at corner last season and stepped back into that role after Davis was shelved. Polidore looked more than capable in Woodard’s place Saturday (albeit against a low-level FCS team). One of the backup corners is Tyrel Thomas, a sixth-year senior who has started many games at Montana State, including 12 in 2019.
White’s injury left Elliott as the only active running back on the roster (Garrett Coon is out for an unspecified reason; “I’m hopeful we can have him back sooner than later,” Vigen said). Elliott has fallen down the depth chart for unspecified reasons, but he’s a good option for a fifth stringer. The Oregon native was Ifanse’s main backup last season and rushed for 32 yards on four carries against McNeese State.
Chambers rushed for 127 yards and two scores on seven carries Saturday. Mellott, who replaced now-Elon QB Matthew McKay before last season’s playoff opener, added 26 yards on five attempts and passed for a career-high 265 yards with two TDs and no turnovers. Montana State also got 61 yards and two TDs on four carries Saturday from receiver Marqui Johnson, a Sacramento State transfer.
“What’s happened at the running back position, you can’t explain it sometimes,” Vigen said. “We’ve just got to have a plan moving forward. There’s a lot of season left. I do think we’ll get guys back. How quickly, we’ll have to see.”
Johnson, Chambers, Polidore are hardly the only key players Montana State added through the transfer portal. Starting “X” receiver Ravi Alston finished with 96 receiving yards Saturday, starting “H” wideout Clevan Thomas Jr. made an 8-yard TD reception and Rhedi Short is starting at strong safety while Rylan Ortt serves a suspension for a failed drug test.
“That’s just a testament to Vigen and how he works us and how he’s constantly drilling that ‘next man up’ mindset,” Patterson said.
The Cats can’t afford to be this hobbled in October and November if they want to win a Big Sky title or return to the national title game. But Saturday’s game showed just how deep they are thanks to the talent they’ve mined from high schools and the portal (both from second-year coach Vigen and his predecessor Jeff Choate).
“You try to have a certain amount of guys at each position that you feel like can play, and that was our intent going to the transfer portal,” Vigen said, adding, “All of the guys we brought in, whether it was spring semester or this summer, they’ve fit in really well. They’ve taken to this team, they’re part of this team and it’s been a good couple games to see those guys feel comfortable.
“They’re Bobcats now. They’re not wherever they came from.”
