BOZEMAN – The Montana State women’s tennis program completed its 2020-21 roster by signing Jazmin Lerman to a national letter of intent, coach Jon Reeves announced Wednesday afternoon.
Lerman prepped at Seadea High School in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
“We are thrilled to complete our 2020-21 roster with the addition of Jazmin Lerman,” Reeves said. “Her game has a huge upside. Jazmin is going to bring a lot to our team with her tennis knowledge and her love for the game. She is incredibly excited for the opportunity and cannot wait to be on campus representing our MSU.”
Lerman has consistently been a top 20 player in Argentina over the past five seasons. Last year, she played in the Pan American Maccabi Games in Mexico, winning junior singles and doubles gold medals.
In 2018, she was part of the No. 1-ranked doubles tandem and ranked No. 2 in singles play in her home country. Lerman won back-to-back Argentinian national tournaments in 2018.
