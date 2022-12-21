BOZEMAN — The Montana State football program announced 25 signees on Wednesday, the first day of the 2022-23 early signing period. All but one recruit had previously committed publicly.
That outlier was Michael D'Amato, a three-star defensive back who attends Mission Viejo (California) High School. His signing comes after nearly a year of communication with MSU defensive line coach/Southern California recruiter Shawn Howe, D'Amato said.
"It's a big weight off my shoulders," D'Amato told 406mtsports.com on Wednesday, adding, "I can't be more blessed. I love Montana. I love everything about the culture. It's a perfect fit for me."
110% committed! dreams to reality. Go Bobcats baby. Bozeman, MT here I come! @GregBiggins @coachmikebarney @missionfootball @diablocjohnson @rhino86er https://t.co/7MdNu1lnus— michael Damato (@mikeyDamato2) December 21, 2022
D'Amato played safety, nickelback and some linebacker at Mission Viejo and Tesoro High, which he attended his first three years of high school. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder plans to play strong safety for the Bobcats, he's expecting to receive a partial scholarship.
His only other offer came from MSU's former Big Sky Conference foe Southern Utah, and he received some interest from the Pac-12's Washington State, he said.
D'Amato visited MSU about three months ago and attended the Cats' 41-24 win over UC Davis on Oct. 1. An announced 21,637 people attended that night game at Bobcat Stadium.
"I thought, 'Oh, they're going to play UC Davis, it's not going to be that big of a game,'" D'Amato said. "I came out, and it was like the Super Bowl. I was like, 'These guys are crazy.' And then their chant, when they said, 'FTG,' that thing was funny. They weren't even playing the Grizzlies, and they were chanting that. I was like, 'These guys definitely got some passion about them. I want to be around here playing, for sure.'"
He was also impressed by Cat fans' passion and dedication when ESPN's "College GameDay" came to Bozeman for the 121st Brawl of the Wild last month.
This past season, D'Amato recorded 107 tackles (23 solo), 14 tackles for loss, four sacks and two interceptions, according to MaxPreps.
D'Amato's father Tony played linebacker at Utah State and briefly in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Though he's from Southern California, D'Amato likes to snowboard and is looking forward to living in a cold place.
"I love hitting," he said. "If you're hitting someone else in the cold, it's going to hurt them a lot more."
