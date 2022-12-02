BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s golf team rounded out its signees on Friday with the addition of Belle Brezovski.
The Alberta, Canada, native will join Hannah Boraas (of Alexandria, Minnesota) and Eva Heinz (Goodyear, Arizona) as true freshmen in the fall of 2023.
“We are excited about the signing of Belle,” Montana State head coach Brittany Basye said. “She is a complete player with great experience and knowledge of the game. Being a former hockey player gives her power and the competitive attitude we are looking for in our players. She will be a nice addition to our team.”
A senior at St. Albert Catholic High School, Brezovski has competed in several high-level international and national tournaments during her career. She not only earned elite-level support program honors from Alberta Golf in 2022 and 2023, but also was named her school’s Fin Fairfield Award, which is given to the golf team’s most valuable player.
Brezovski carded her best round with a 1-under-70 at the 2022 MJT Edge School Summer Classic, held at the Coyote Creek Golf Club on the first day of a three-day tournament this past summer. She would eventually take fourth place at the tournament.
In 2021, Brezovski made the cut at the Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship and also placed 11th at the Alberta Ladies Amateur Championship. This past summer, she took sixth at the 2022 Golf Canada NextGen Western Championship, which was held at the Pine Hills Golf Club in Rocky Mountain House, Canada.
Internationally, she placed 15th at the FCG International Championship at St. Mark Golf Club in San Diego, Calif. She also won the MJT Ford Series, held at the Sony Plain Golf Course in Alberta, Canada.
Outside of golf, Brezovski has won multiple honors awards in the classroom, plus she also plays hockey.
Brezovski comes from a golf-centric family as her older sister, Brooke, is a current sophomore on Simon Fraser University’s women’s golf team.
The Bobcats will return to action on Feb. 13-14, as the team competes at the Mountain Classic Match Play, held at The Classic Club in Palm Desert, California.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.