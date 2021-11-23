BOZEMAN — Montana State women's golf received a National Letter of Intent from Boise native Maddie Montoya on Monday, completing the Bobcats' 2022 signing class, head coach Brittany Basye announced.
"Maddie is another great addition to our 2022 recruiting class," Basye said. "She will add athleticism, experience, passion and solid academics to our program. Her wanting to learn and be the best she can made an impact with us coaches.
"Maddie is one of the best junior golfers in the state of Idaho. We are thrilled to add her and complete the trifecta to our 2022 recruiting class."
Montoya has lettered four times in golf and basketball, as well as once in soccer at Borah High School. She has carded multiple under-par rounds including a career-low score of 5-under 67 at Warm Springs Golf Course in Boise. Montoya has participated in several noteworthy tournaments including the IMG Academy Junior World Championships and Notah Begay Seattle Regional Qualifier.
Montoya was the 2021 IGA Girls State Player of the Year and took second at the IGA Junior State Amateur Championship as a junior. She's earned two top-five finishes at the state amateur meet as well as a top-10 showing. Montoya has won five junior regional event titles and took first at the 2020 Rocky Mountain Section PGA Junior Championship.
A member of the 2021 Idaho 5A Girls Academic Championship squad, Montoya has been all-academic in her conference all four years of her prep career. She was a Senator's Choice Nominee in 2020 and has volunteered in several initiatives including Idaho 1st Tee, Rake Up Boise and for several school-wide service projects.
Montoya joins a trio of incoming freshman signees who are set to join the Bobcats in the fall of 2022. Both Lauren Basye and Lauren Greeny previously sent in their NLIs to begin the signing period.
The Montana State golf team will return to action in February at the Mountain Classic Match Play tournament in California hosted by Boise State and Wyoming.
