Danny Sprinkle Big Sky tournament

Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle, pictured cutting the net after the Bobcats won the Big Sky tournament title at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on March 12, has signed an extension with MSU.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

BOZEMAN — Danny Sprinkle has agreed to a four-year extension with Montana State to remain the Bobcats' men's basketball coach, MSU announced Wednesday.

Sprinkle signed a four-year contract last April, so this extension will go through the 2028-29 season. 

Sprinkle was rumored to be a top candidate for the vacant San Diego men's coaching job but ultimately decided to stay with MSU, where he played.

Sprinkle, a Helena native, just led MSU to its best season in decades. The Cats went 27-8, won the Big Sky's regular season and tournament championships and reached the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1996, when Sprinkle was a freshman. The 27 wins are the most in program history since 1929.

