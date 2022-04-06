BOZEMAN — Danny Sprinkle has agreed to a four-year extension with Montana State to remain the Bobcats' men's basketball coach, MSU announced Wednesday.
The Big Sky Coach of Year will remain in Blue and Gold.— Montana State Men’s Basketball (@MSUBobcatsMBB) April 6, 2022
We continue to build in Bozeman! Danny Sprinkle has agreed to a four-year extension to continue to lead our program.#UBUNTU x #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/lV8awaNZ5z
Sprinkle signed a four-year contract last April, so this extension will go through the 2028-29 season.
Sprinkle was rumored to be a top candidate for the vacant San Diego men's coaching job but ultimately decided to stay with MSU, where he played.
Sprinkle, a Helena native, just led MSU to its best season in decades. The Cats went 27-8, won the Big Sky's regular season and tournament championships and reached the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1996, when Sprinkle was a freshman. The 27 wins are the most in program history since 1929.
This story will be updated.
