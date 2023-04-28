BOZEMAN — Montana State University has signed head football coach Brent Vigen and head women’s basketball coach Tricia Binford to new four-year contracts, Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced Friday. Both Binford and Vigen are coming off Big Sky Conference championship seasons in which they worked under the first year of four-year deals.

“I am excited for the continuity in leadership for our football and women’s basketball programs,” Costello said. “Both Coach Vigen and Coach Binford are tremendous leaders and mentors for our Bobcat student-athletes and their success speaks for itself. I am excited to support them in our continual pursuit of producing champions in the classroom and competition. It’s a great day to be a Bobcat.”

Montana State’s career wins leader, Binford led the Bobcats to a share of the Big Sky regular season title in 2022-23. Her teams won the league regular season or tournament title — or both — in six of the most recent eight seasons. Binford’s 18 teams own a 312-233 overall record, including 197-119 in Big Sky play.

“I’m extremely grateful for the leadership and support of President Waded Cruzado and Director of Athletics Leon Costello.” Binford said. “With the support of our university leadership as well as Bobcat Nation we will continue to strive for a culture of excellence on the court and in the classroom and community.”

Last season, the Bobcat football team won a share of the Big Sky championship for the first time since 2012, finishing 12-2 overall and 8-0 in the conference. Vigen has led the Cats to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs in both his seasons as head coach, compiling a 24-5 mark at Montana State.

“I want to thank the President Cruzado and Leon for their continued belief and support of our program,” Vigen said. “We will keep building a program that our great fans will be proud of.”