MIDWAY, Utah — The Montana State ski team sits in fifth place after the Nordic freestyle sprint races at Soldier Hollow on Sunday afternoon as part of the Utah Invitational.
The meet is in conjunction with the U.S. National Cross Country Championships.
Reed Godfrey, a junior from Canmore, Alberta, finished fifth. Godfrey opened the sprint with a clocking of 3:15.21 to qualify for the quarterfinal heat. In quarterfinal action, he notched 3:17.74, placing third.
“We had a slight delay due to temperatures far below zero,” MSU Nordic coach Adam St. Pierre said. “The conditions set up for a cold and fast skate sprint.”
Also contributing for the Bobcats were Jack Conde, 12th, 3:21.75; Kai Meyers, 16th, 3:23.83; Joel Power, 18th, 3:24.01; and Eli Hermanson, 27th, 3:30.60.
Godfrey was the only Bobcat to advance out of the opening heat.
On the women’s side, junior Aubrey Leclair led the Bobcats by placing 14th in 4:12.70. She was followed by Emma Albrecht, 15th, 4;14.78; Lily Murnane, 20th, 4:25.74; and Adrianna Proffitt, 22nd, 4:26.20.
After the first two events, Utah, the defending national champion, sits atop the team standings with 187 points. The Utes are followed by Alaska Anchorage 148, Colorado 148, Alaska Fairbanks 133, MSU 115, Denver 110 and Wyoming 46.
The UU Invitational will resume Thursday with the men’s and women’s classical races at Soldier Hollow.
