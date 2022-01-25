SALT LAKE CITY – Freshman Henry Heaydon capped Montana State’s stay at the University of Utah Invitational by finishing third in slalom and guiding the Bobcats to a fifth-place team finish at Park City Resort on Tuesday afternoon.
The Avon, Colorado, native posted a two run total of 1:44.34. Heaydon had the fifth fastest time in both runs. Colorado’s Filip Forejtek won the men’s slalom title in 1:43.53.
Also scoring points for the Bobcats were Jamie Casselman, eighth, 1:45.74, and Zak Vinter, 21st, 1:49.81.
MSU’s Riley Seger, Isak Staurset and Dawson Yates were three of twenty racers that didn’t finish either the first or second runs.
The Bobcat women were led by Tegan Wold, who placed 15th with a two run clocking of 1:46.15. Also scoring were Nellie Talbot, 19th, 1:47.48, and Kristiane Bekkestad, 24th, 1:55.91. Brynne Hitchcock, who finished 25th in 1:56.58 was the only other Bobcat to finish the race.
Westminster’s Eveline Fredricsson captured the women’s slalom in 1:43.64.
Utah won the team title with 648 points. The Utes were followed by Colorado 562, Alaska Anchorage 537, Denver 514, MSU 477, Westminster 313, Alaska Fairbanks 224, Colorado Mountain 152, and Wyoming 97.
Next up on the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association circuit is the Alaska Fairbanks Invitational Feb. 1-2 featuring both classical and freestyle Nordic races.
