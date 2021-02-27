MIDAWY, Utah – The Montana State Nordic team recorded 107 points in freestyle at the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association Championships to solidify a third-place team finish on Saturday afternoon at Soldier Hollow.
For the second consecutive day, MSU freshman Sophia Mazzoni paced the Bobcats finishing no. 11, covering the 15-kilometer course in 46:48.0. Also scoring were Adrianna Proffitt, no. 14, 47:23.4, and Aubrey Leclair, no. 19, 48:58.7. Emma Albrecht finished no. 21 in 49:31.1.
Utah’s Novie McCabe won the women’s race in 42:43.6.
The Bobcat men were led by Reed Godfrey, who finished no. 12, covering the 20K course in 52:55.6. Also scoring points for MSU were Eli Jensen, no. 18, 54:06.0, and Ti Donaldson, no. 20, 55:10.7. Eli Hermanson, no. 26, 56:42.8, and Ty Godfrey, no. 27, 57:08.1 completed MSU’s day.
Colorado’s magnus Boee won the men’s freestyle crown in 48:59.1.
Utah won the RMISA Championship for the no. 14 time notching 680 points. The Utes were followed by Colorado 596, MSU 522, Denver 464, Alaska Anchorage 455, Westminster 320, Alaska Fairbanks 270, Colorado Mountain 146, and Wyoming 138.
MSU’s third-place finish was its best since 2018.
Montana State will ski at the NCAA Championships March 10-13 in New Hampshire.
