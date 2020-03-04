BOZEMAN – Montana State has qualified 11 skiers for the 2020 NCAA Skiing Championship set for March 11-14 at Bridger Bowl and Crosscut Mountain Sports Center.
The NCAA Skiing Committee announced Wednesday that 74 men and 74 women have been selected to participate.
Teams can qualify up to 12 racers -- three men and three women athletes apiece from alpine and Nordic disciplines. Only three schools enter the championships with the full allotment of competitors: Colorado, Denver and Utah.
Montana State, along with Dartmouth, Middlebury and Vermont, has 11 skiers. Alaska-Anchorage and New Hampshire qualified 10.
In all, 23 teams will be competing for the national championship in a sport that combines men’s and women’s scores to determine its winner.
Qualifying for the Bobcats are Åge Solheim, Riley Seger and Louis Muhlen-Schulte (men’s alpine), Nellie Talbot, Haley Cutler and Tegan Wold (women’s alpine), Emma Tarbath, Anna Fake and Aubrey Leclair (women’s Nordic) and Zanden McMullen and Eli Jensen (men’s Nordic).
Last winter, Montana State placed ninth at the NCAA Championships in Vermont.
The Bobcats will be paced by Solheim and Muhlen-Schulte. The two sophomores earned second-team All-America honors last winter after placing sixth and seventh in the slalom.
MSU’s Nordic contingent will be led by Tarbath and Fake. Two years ago, at the NCAA meet in Steamboat Springs, Colorado Tarbath captured first-team All-America honors in the 15-km freestyle and Fake notched second-team All-America recognition in the 5-km classic event.
Montana State, which is hosting the NCAAs for the seventh time, recorded a program-high fourth place showing in 1969 (men) and 2016 (combined). Four Bobcats have claimed national titles, including Tor Fageraas, 1962, Nordic Combined; Dan Brelsford, 1978, Slalom; Anika Miller, 2016, Nordic Freestyle; and Benedicte Lyche, 2017, Giant Slalom.
The 2020 NCAA Skiing Championships will begin Wednesday, March 11, with the men’s and women’s giant slalom at Bridger Bowl.
