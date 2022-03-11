PARK CITY, Utah — Montana State juniors Riley Seger and Nellie Talbot placed third and fourth, respectively, in giant slalom on the opening day of the 2022 NCAA Skiing Championships at Park City Mountain Resort. For their efforts, Seger and Talbot garnered first-team All-America honors.
Seger continued a strong winter season posting the fastest opening time of the men’s race in 1 minute, 0.88 seconds. The Vancouver, British Columbia, product finished the event with a two-run clocking of 1:58.20. Colorado’s Filip Forejtek won the national giant slalom title in 1:57.41.
MSU’s Isak Staurset and Dawson Yates sat in 17th and 25th, respectively, after the opening run, but neither completed the second race.
Talbot, who was the 2020 NCAA runner-up in GS, finished fourth with a two-run clocking of 2:03.73. The native of Vail, Colorado, registered the third fastest second run in 58.88 to solidify her All-America status.
CU’s Magdalena Luczak won the women’s NCAA title in 2:02.03.
Also scoring points for the Bobcat women were Kristiane Bekkestad (17th, 2:06.40), and Brynne Hitchcock (28th, 2:09.76).
The giant slalom races were postponed one day following overnight snow on the mountain. The slalom races will take place on Friday.
The Nordic events also opened on Thursday afternoon with the 5/10K classical races.
Sophia Mazzoni and Anna Pryce finished 21st and 22nd, respectively. Mazzoni posted a time of 14:36.2, while Pryce crossed the finish line in 14:37.5.
Novie McCabe, fresh off her appearance in the Beijing Olympics, won the NCAA women’s classical crown in 13:22.8.
The Bobcats men’s Nordic contingent was led by Reed Godfrey, who placed 31st in 26:33.8, while Kai Meyers, competing in his first NCAA meet, finished 40th in 29:46.7.
Vermont’s Ben Ogden captured the men’s title in 23:43.1.
At the midway mark of the championships, defending national champion Utah sits atop the team standings with 286.5 points. The Utes are followed in the top 10 by CU (262), Denver (249), Vermont (235), Middlebury (131.5), Alaska Fairbanks (128), Alaska Anchorage (103), MSU (100), and New Hampshire (97).
