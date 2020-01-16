NEDERLAND, Colo. – Only one Montana State racer scored out of a possible four on the men’s side and the MSU women weren’t able to break into the top 15 finishers as the Bobcats fell from third place to sixth at the Colorado Invitational on Thursday afternoon at Eldora Mountain Resort.
Sophomore Aage Solheim remained hot for the Bobcats, finishing fifth overall in slalom with a two-run clocking of 1:22.50. He was the lone Bobcat to record points.
Sophomore Louis Muhlen-Schulte had the second fastest opening run but was unable to complete his final race. Zak Vinter was also knocked out on the second run and Patrick Carry was disqualified in his final race of the afternoon.
Trixie Lever was MSU’s top finisher on the women’s side, placing 16th with a two-run total of 1:31.69. She was followed by Cecily Decker, 22nd, 1:37.18, and Haley Cutler, 24th, 1:37.76. Tegan Wold and Nellie Talbot did not complete their second runs.
Utah took over the team lead from Colorado. The Utes notched 324 points, followed by CU 312, Denver 301.5, Westminster 242, Alaska Anchorage 224, MSU 217.5 and Colorado Mountain College 143.
The CU Invitational will conclude Saturday and Sunday with the Nordic freestyle and classic events.
