ASPEN, Colo. - Paced by Sophia Mazzoni and Adrianna Proffitt in the women’s 5-kilometer event and Eli Jensen and Reed Godfrey in the men’s 10K, Montana State finished third in the 10th Annual University of Colorado Ski Race Invitational on Saturday afternoon.
Mazzoni, a freshman from Hailey, ,placed fourth overall covering the course in 17:34.6. Proffitt, a freshman from Chugiak, Alaska, finished tenth in 18:47.9. Aubrey Leclair completed MSU’s scoring finishing 12th in 19:06.4. Emma Albrecht was one spot behind in 13th with a clocking of 19:22.8
Utah’s Julia Richter won the event in 17:13.0.
Jensen, a senior from Boise, Idaho had MSU’s highest men’s finish, placing seventh in 32:40.6, while Reed Godfrey was close on his heels, finishing eighth in 32:46.5. Eli Hermanson completed the Bobcat men’s scoring placing 11th in 33:12.4.
Also finishing for MSU were Ti Donaldson, 12th, 33:24.4, and Ti Godfrey, 17th, 35:12.7.
Colorado’s Magnus Boee won the men’s title in 30:42.7.
In the sprint races on Friday, Reed Godfrey led the Bobcat contingent. Godfrey advanced through the quarterfinal and semifinal races and competed in the finals heat where he finished fifth overall. The product of Canmore, Alberta recorded a clocking of 4:27.67 in the final heat.
On the women’s side, Mazzoni and Leclair were the only Bobcats to make the semifinals, coming up just short of the finals heat.
Utah captured the CU Invitational team title with 708.5 points. The Utes were followed by Colorado 629, MSU 577, Westminster 362, Denver 289, Alaska Anchorage 242.5, and Colorado Mountain 174.
The Bobcat alpine squad will be at the RMISA Invitational at Westminster and Soldier Hollow on Feb. 8-9 at Snowbird, Utah.
