JACKSON, N.H. – Behind solid performances from Zanden McMullen, Reed Godfrey and Sophia Mazzoni, Montana State sat in third place Thursday at the midway mark of the NCAA Skiing Championship at the Jackson Nordic Center.
McMullen, a sophomore from Anchorage, Alaska, posted MSU’s best finish of the event, placing 11th overall. He covered the 10-kilometer course in 27:42.2. McMullen just missed All-America status by under two seconds.
Reed Godfrey, skiing in his first NCAA championships, finished 13th in 27:27.6. Eli Jensen, who is making his fourth NCAA appearance, was 21st in 28:24.0. As a group, the threesome posted 48 points for the Bobcats.
“We aren’t used to skiing in such warm conditions,” MSU Nordic head coach Adam St. Pierre said. “It was almost 60 degrees. Zanden and Reed just finished outside the top 10 and led a consistent effort for the men. We are looking forward to a great day on Saturday in the 20K skate.”
Colorado’s Magnus Boee won the men’s NCAA classic title in 26:17.7.
Mazzoni, a freshman from Hailey, Idaho, placed 16th, covering the 5K event in 17:24.6. She was followed by Adrianna Proffitt, 20th, 17:37.1, and Aubrey Leclair, 28th, 18:10.5.
“The girls struggled in the heat a bit but put out a good effort to all score points for the team competition,” St. Pierre said. “The weather is supposed to drastically change for Saturday’s race, with a forecasted high of 32 degrees. We are psyched to race in winter temperatures again.”
Sydney Palmer-Leger of Utah won the women’s classic crown in 15:50.7. The Utes swept the podium, spring boarding UU into first place in the team standings.
With two events left, Utah has a solid lead on the field with 319 points. The Utes are followed by Colorado 252.5, MSU 213.5, Alaska Anchorage 200, Denver 193, Vermont 151, Westminster 137, Northern Michigan 100, New Hampshire 96 and Plymouth State 77.
The alpine slalom races will be held Friday at Cannon Mountain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.